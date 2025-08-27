ARTICLE
27 August 2025

Artificial Intelligence Meets Copyright Law With Ryan Phelan And Tiffany Gehrke

United States Intellectual Property
Tiffany D. Gehrke and Ryan Phelan
In a recent episode of the Emerging Litigation Podcast, Marshall Gerstein Partners Ryan Phelan and Tiffany Gehrke discuss the implications of recent court decisions for AI systems trained on copyrighted materials. Ryan and Tiffany, who make their second appearance on the podcast, explain the complexities of protecting emerging technologies and encourage listeners to make sure that their data is licensed and legitimate before using it to develop AI systems.

Listen to the episode here on your favorite podcast platform.

Authors
Photo of Tiffany D. Gehrke
Tiffany D. Gehrke
Photo of Ryan Phelan
Ryan Phelan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
