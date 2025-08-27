Artificial Intelligence Meets Copyright Law With Ryan Phelan And Tiffany Gehrke

In a recent episode of the Emerging Litigation Podcast, Marshall Gerstein Partners Ryan Phelan and Tiffany Gehrke discuss the implications of recent court decisions for AI systems trained on copyrighted materials. Ryan and Tiffany, who make their second appearance on the podcast, explain the complexities of protecting emerging technologies and encourage listeners to make sure that their data is licensed and legitimate before using it to develop AI systems.

Listen to the episode here on your favorite podcast platform.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.