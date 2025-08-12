Atticus Limited Liability Company v. The Dramatic Publishing Company

In action over competing live stage rights to Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, Second Circuit affirms district court's ruling that "derivative works exception" to Copyright Act's termination provision does not perpetuate exclusivity of derivative work created under terminated license, and vacates and remands attorneys' fee award for further consideration.

Harper Lee, author of the iconic American novel To Kill a Mockingbird, granted to defendant The Dramatic Publishing Company the exclusive right to stage stock and amateur productions of the novel under a 1969 grant. Dramatic's then-president, Christopher Sergel, authored a stage adaptation, which Dramatic subsequently licensed to third parties for decades. In 2011, Lee terminated the 1969 grant pursuant to 17 U.S.C. § 304(c), which confers on authors and their statutorily designated heirs the right to terminate "the exclusive or nonexclusive grant of a transfer or license of the renewal copyright or any right under it, executed before January 1, 1978[.]" In 2015, Lee authorized Atticus Limited Liability Company to develop another stage adaptation of the novel authored by screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, which debuted on Broadway at the end of 2018.



In 2019, a dispute emerged regarding whether Dramatic's continued licensing of the Sergel play violated Atticus' rights under its 2015 agreement with Lee. That dispute culminated in Dramatic commencing arbitration against Lee's estate, in which Dramatic sought, among other relief, "[a] declaration that Dramatic's exclusive rights to the [Sergel play]" included "the exclusive right to license stock and repertoire theaters to perform any stage version of the novel To Kill a Mockingbird, whether or not the actors are paid, and that no other person or entity has such rights in any other stage version of the novel." After a 25-day hearing, the arbitrator entered an award for Dramatic. The arbitrator concluded that "Dramatic continues to hold after termination of the original grant all the exclusive rights granted to it in the 1969 Agreement."



After prevailing in the arbitration, Dramatic filed a petition to confirm the arbitration award in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The Lee estate then moved to vacate the arbitration award, arguing that the arbitrator's decision would force the Lee estate to violate the rights of third parties who did not consent to the arbitration (including Atticus). The district court in the Northern District of Illinois later entered judgment for Dramatic.



While that case was ongoing, in 2022, Atticus filed suit against Dramatic in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, seeking a declaratory judgment that performances of the Sorkin play do not infringe any copyright interest held by Dramatic. In response, Dramatic contended that it maintained exclusive rights as a result of the "derivative works exception" to copyright termination under 17 U.S.C. § 304(c)(6)(A). Under that provision, "[a] derivative work prepared under authority of the grant before its termination may continue to be utilized under the terms of the grant after its termination." In Dramatic's view, because the "terms" of Lee's original 1969 grant were exclusive, its rights remained exclusive thereafter. Dramatic also argued that Atticus' acquisition of rights in the novel was invalid under the timing requirements of the Copyright Act's termination provision; that Atticus' claim accrued when Dramatic filed its arbitration against Lee's estate in 2019 and was therefore untimely; and that the award entered in that arbitration precluded Atticus' claim for declaratory relief.



After the parties filed competing motions for summary judgment, the district court rejected Dramatic's arguments, entered a declaratory judgment in favor of Atticus and awarded Atticus more than $200,000 in attorneys' fees. (Read our summary of the district court's decision here.) Dramatic appealed the district court's judgment on the merits, and both parties cross-appealed the district court's fee award.



On the merits issues, the Second Circuit affirmed each of the district court's conclusions. The court held that the derivative works exception does not cause a grantee to retain exclusive rights after termination. Dramatic's argument "conflate[d] Dramatic's rights in the Sergel play with Lee's rights in" the novel. Although the derivative works exception preserved Dramatic's right to continue to "utilize" the Sergel play under the terms of the 1969 grant, the "right to prevent further stage adaptations of [the novel] ...is part of the copyright in [the novel] itself," which belonged solely to Lee. As the court observed, under Dramatic's theory, because the derivative works exception does not allow a grantee to prepare new derivative works after a grant's termination, no one, including either Dramatic or Lee, could create or authorize the creation of a new derivative work based on the novel after the grant's termination. The court described this result as an "absurdity" and a "dead-hand interpretation" that "betrays the error of Dramatic's position."



The court also rejected Dramatic's timing challenge to Atticus' rights under the 2015 grant. Dramatic argued that Lee's 2015 grant to Atticus preceded the 2016 effective date of her termination and so violated the Copyright Act's provision that a "further grant" of a "terminated grant is valid only if it is made after the effective date of the termination." The court deemed Dramatic's argument a "red herring" because the "case turns not on the rights that [Atticus] acquired from Lee, but instead on the scope of Dramatic's rights under the terminated 1969 grant."



The Second Circuit held that Dramatic's statute of limitations defense likewise failed. Under the one-accrual rule, claims of copyright ownership, as distinct from infringement, accrue only once—when a reasonably diligent plaintiff is put on inquiry notice regarding another's claim of exclusive rights in the work. The court reasoned that the one-accrual rule did not apply here because "we have previously applied the one-time accrual rule for claims alleging ownership of a copyright," but "Atticus does not claim ownership over Dramatic's asserted copyright interest." Instead, Atticus sought a declaration that the Sorkin play does not infringe any copyright interest held by Dramatic.



Finally, the court affirmed the district court's conclusion that the prior arbitration between Dramatic and the Lee estate has no preclusive effect on Atticus. Although preclusion ordinarily does not apply to one who was not a party to a proceeding, a nonparty may be subject to preclusion if it has "agree[d] to be bound by" the proceeding. Dramatic argued that Atticus agreed to be bound by the arbitration when it acknowledged, in its 2015 agreement with Lee, that "[t]he rights granted" under that agreement "shall be subject to the rights granted under the [1969 grant], as limited by [Lee's] termination." The court, however, ruled that this "provision cannot bear the weight Dramatic asks of it" because it "simply reiterates ... that Dramatic can continue to license the Sergel Play on a non-exclusive basis in the United States."



Despite ruling for Atticus on the merits, the Second Circuit vacated and remanded for further consideration the district court's award of attorneys' fees in Atticus' favor. The district court awarded Atticus its fees incurred litigating Dramatic's statute of limitations defense and its preclusion argument based on Atticus' alleged "control" of the Lee estate's litigation strategy in the arbitration. The Second Circuit agreed that the statute of limitations defense and control argument were objectively unreasonable, but found that the district court erred when it concluded that Dramatic had unreasonably prolonged the litigation by raising a forfeited statute of limitations defense and by pursuing discovery to establish its control argument. Although the district court found that Dramatic had waived its statute of limitations defense by failing to raise it in opposition to Atticus' pre-answer motion for summary judgment, the Second Circuit concluded that Dramatic timely raised the defense by including it in its answer. On the discovery issue, the appellate court also found it was not unreasonable for Dramatic to seek discovery on its control argument because Dramatic "could not have known the contents" of the documents disproving control "until [Dramatic] received" those documents.



Finally, the Second Circuit rejected Atticus' cross-appeal of the district court's denial of the fees that Atticus had incurred litigating Dramatic's argument regarding the derivative works exception. The district court did not err in concluding that it was reasonable for Dramatic to raise an argument it had successfully litigated in a prior arbitration, the court held on appeal.

