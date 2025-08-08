Voice Actors Clear Early Legal Hurdle In AI Cloning Suit

Voice actors received a rare, if incomplete, victory against alleged AI infringers in a recent opinion from an SDNY judge in Lehrman v. Lovo, Inc.

Voice actors Paul Lehrman and Linnea Sage filed an action against AI voiceover company Lovo, alleging the company used artificial intelligence to synthesize and sell unauthorized "clones" of their voices. Plaintiffs discovered their voices being used in YouTube videos and podcasts after they had been hired through the freelancing app, Fiverr, for what they believed were limited voice recording projects used for research purposes. The result is a case of first impression regarding AI voice cloning tech, asserting claims under New York civil rights and consumer protection laws, the Lanham Act, the Copyright Act, and various common law theories, including breach of contract, fraud, conversion, unjust enrichment, and unfair competition.

Judge J. Paul Oetken issued a mixed ruling on Lovo's motion to dismiss, concluding that "for the most part, Plaintiffs have not stated cognizable claims under federal trademark and copyright law." The court explained that what plaintiffs sought was essentially "copyright protection for their voices" as abstract concepts rather than specific expressions, and that copyright "must concern the expression of ideas, not the ideas themselves." However, the court did allow the plaintiffs' breach of contract and right of publicity claims to proceed, finding that communications through Fiverr and the platform's terms of service supported their allegations that the voice recordings were used beyond the agreed scope. The court also moved claims under New York Civil Rights Law Sections 50 and 51 forward, stating that these state laws are "tailored to balance the unique interests at stake" in voice misappropriation cases.

While the ruling represents a partial victory for the voice actors, it highlights significant gaps in federal intellectual property protections for AI-generated content and voice cloning technology. The court's decision suggests that voice actors and similar plaintiffs may find more success pursuing state law remedies for unauthorized AI voice cloning rather than relying on federal copyright protections.

