What's Scary (And What's Not) About Copyright: Lessons From Horror Film & TV (Video)

In the third episode of her RIPL Effect podcast series, Reinhart Shareholder Heidi Thole explores a staple of the spooky season – horror film and television – examining the ins and outs of copyright – what it protects and what it doesn't.

Throughout the episode, Thole draws on several well-known examples from popular works of media, including:

Yellowjackets

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Nosferatu

Episode 3 is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.

