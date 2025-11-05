ARTICLE
5 November 2025

What's Scary (And What's Not) About Copyright: Lessons From Horror Film & TV (Video)

RB
Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.

Contributor

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. logo
United States Intellectual Property
In the third episode of her RIPL Effect podcast series, Reinhart Shareholder Heidi Thole explores a staple of the spooky season – horror film and television – examining the ins and outs of copyright – what it protects and what it doesn't.

Throughout the episode, Thole draws on several well-known examples from popular works of media, including:

  • Yellowjackets
  • The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
  • Nosferatu

If you're a business owner, in-house counsel, or brand manager seeking to better understand what copyright protects – and what it doesn't – this episode offers valuable insight. To learn more about how copyright law may affect your business or creative assets, please contact Heidi Thole or your Reinhart attorney.

Episode 3 is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.

Heidi R. Thole
