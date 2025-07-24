Tammy Livingston v. Jay Livingston Music, Inc.

Sixth Circuit affirms dismissal of lawsuit brought by granddaughter of late composer Jay Livingston, holding that termination notices served and filed by Livingston's daughter were valid and that granddaughter retained no continuing state law right to songwriter royalties after termination.

Starting in the 1940s, songwriter Jay Livingston composed a series of superhits for Hollywood films and television, including "Mona Lisa," "Que Será, Será," and "Buttons and Bows." Through a series of assignments and amendments, Jay Livingston transferred his copyright interest in several songs to a music publishing company, Jay Livingston Music Inc., owned by his daughter, Travilyn.



On July 15, 1984, Jay executed an agreement assigning his copyrights to a music publishing company, Jay Livingston Music, a sole proprietorship owned by Travilyn, his daughter. Under the terms of the "popular songwriters agreement[s]" memorializing the assignment for each song, each assignment was to last for 28 years from the date the copyright's original term expired. In 1985, Jay and his wife established a family trust and transferred all their assets to the trust. The trust received Jay's right to receive royalties under each of the popular songwriters agreements. Travilyn and her daughter, Jay's granddaughter, Tammy, were among the beneficiaries of the trust. Travilyn and Tammy received royalties as beneficiaries of the family trust.



In 2000, Travilyn and her husband established Jay Livingston Music, Inc as the legal successor to Jay Livingston Music. Jay then signed an agreement with Jay Livingston Music Inc. that amended every popular songwriters agreement to extend the original 28-year assignment period to a period equal to the entire term of the copyright.



After Jay's death in 2001, a debate ensued regarding what copyright interests, if any, the family trust owned. A 2003 California probate court order approved by both Travilyn and Tammy resolved that debate, stating that the family trust held no copyrights ever owned by Jay and that such copyrights all are owned by Jay Livingston Music Inc.



In 2015, Travilyn exercised her "termination right" for the hit song "Que Será, Será." Under the Copyright Act, authors—and certain heirs—may terminate, after a statutorily defined period of time, transfers of their copyrights by serving a termination notice to the grantee and filing the notice with the U.S. Copyright Office. Congress enacted the termination right to afford authors and their families a second opportunity to market their works after an original transfer of copyright. After serving the termination notice on Jay Livingston Music Inc., Travilyn recorded the notice with the U.S. Copyright Office. She also served Jay Livingston Music Inc. with termination notices for 31 other copyright grants.



Tammy sued Travilyn and Jay Livingston Music Inc., seeking a declaration that the termination notices were invalid. Alternatively, Tammy argued that even if the termination notices were valid, she continued to have a state law right to receive royalties resulting from the exploitation of the terminated copyrights. The district court granted the defendants' motion to dismiss, holding that Tammy failed to state a claim.



The Sixth Circuit affirmed the district court's judgment and rejected each of the alleged defects identified by Tammy. Tammy argued that the 2000 agreement failed to extend the popular songwriters agreement beyond the initial 28-year terms because Jay signed the document as an "individual" rather than as "trustee" of the family trust. Tammy contended that without a valid extension made on behalf of the family trust, the original assignments expired beginning in 2011, so there were no copyright grants to terminate as of 2015. The court held that the 2003 California probate order precluded this argument. The order was a final judgment on the merits involving the same parties, and during the probate proceedings, Tammy could have challenged—but did not—Jay Livingston Music Inc.'s ownership of the copyrights.



Tammy claimed that the termination notices were invalid because Section 203 of the Copyright Act requires that the grant be "executed by the author" rather than by a trustee. The court held that because Jay signed the 2000 agreement as an individual rather than as a trustee, there was no basis to conclude that the grant was not executed by the author.



Tammy argued that Jay rather than Travilyn owned Jay Livingston Music, so there was no grant to a third party that could be subject to termination. Tammy, however, attached the 1984 agreement to her complaint, and the document showed that Travilyn owned Jay Livingston Music. Because Tammy's own pleadings refuted her ownership argument, she failed to state a claim.



Tammy alleged that various components of the termination notices, other than the notice for "Que Será, Será" violated the regulations promulgated by the Register of Copyrights requiring proper identification of the terminated grant, an accurate statement of the date of publication and a complete statement of facts. Tammy, however, made no specific factual allegations regarding the contents of the particular termination notices at issue, so she failed to state a claim.



Finally, the court ruled that Tammy was not entitled to a declaratory judgment that state law afforded her the right to receive royalties tied to the now-terminated popular songwriters agreements. Tammy failed to identify a state law cause of action or a specific state law right creating such an entitlement, so she did not articulate a plausible claim for relief.



In a concurring opinion, Judge Readler expressed skepticism regarding whether Section 203 of the Copyright Act creates a private cause of action that enables a plaintiff to sue for a declaration that termination notices are invalid.

