Court Rules AI Training On Copyrighted Works Is Not Fair Use — What It Means For Generative AI

In the first major AI copyright ruling, the federal district court in Thomson Reuters Enterprise Centre GMBH v. Ross Intelligence Inc. handed down a win for copyright owners, finding that the fair use defense did not protect a competitor's use of copyrighted works to train its AI technology. Judge Stephanos Bibas granted summary judgment in favor of legal research giant Thomson Reuters on its claims of direct copyright infringement and ruled against its competitor Ross Intelligence (Ross) on its various defenses, including fair use.

The ruling marks a pivotal moment in the debate over AI training and copyright law and may set a significant precedent against unlicensed data use.

The Players, The Data, and the Court's Previous Ruling

Westlaw – a Thomson Reuters product – is a legal search engine that contains copies of cases, statutes, and secondary sources, as well as editorial content such as annotations and "headnotes," all organized using its proprietary "Key Number System." Thomson Reuters owns copyrights in various materials related to Westlaw.

Ross, a new competitor to Westlaw, created an AI-powered legal search engine to respond to search queries with relevant judicial opinions. Importantly, the Ross AI model does not use generative AI to generate new content; instead, its AI technology is designed to improve search results for users conducting legal research into existing court decisions.

When building its tool, Ross sought to license Westlaw's content as training data for its AI search engine. As the two are competitors, Thomson Reuters refused. Instead, Ross hired a third party, LegalEase, to provide training data in the form of "Bulk Memos," which were created using Westlaw headnotes. Thomson Reuters's suit followed, alleging that Ross had infringed upon its copyrighted Westlaw headnotes by using them to train the AI tool.

Initially, in 2023, the Court largely denied Thomson Reuters's motions for summary judgment on direct copyright infringement and Ross's fair use defense, finding that such issues were better left to the jury. However, as the 2024 trial date approached, the judge more closely studied the case materials and asked the parties to submit renewed briefings on these key issues.

The Court Finds Ross's Use Was Not Fair Use

On February 11, 2024, the Court reversed its 2023 opinion and granted summary judgment for Thomson Reuters, ruling that Westlaw's headnotes and the Key Number System were sufficiently original to warrant copyright protection and that Ross copied these original elements. After rejecting Ross's defenses of innocent infringement, misuse, merger, and scenes à faire, the Court turned to fair use.

The Balance of the Four Fair Use Factors Tilted Towards Thomson Reuters

The Court conducted a detailed analysis of the four fair use factors. With the first and fourth factors carrying the most weight, the Court rejected Ross's fair use defense.

Factor One: Purpose and Character of the Use

The Court found that Ross's use of the copyrighted material was commercial and not transformative because it was using Thomson Reuters's copyrighted headnotes as AI training data to create a competing legal research product. Though Ross used the headnotes as training data rather than in its final product, Judge Bibas ultimately concluded that this was not a transformative use. The purpose and character of Ross's use was to copy the data to create an AI model to retrieve judicial opinions – the same purpose as Thomson Reuters's headnotes and Key Number System. The Court also noted that copying Westlaw's material was "not reasonably necessary" for Ross to achieve its purpose.

However, Judge Bibas made clear to emphasize that "only non-generative AI is before me today," signaling that courts may take a different approach in other pending cases concerning the unauthorized use of copyrighted material to train generative AI tools – which may arguably be a more transformative use.

Factor Two: Nature of the Copyrighted Work

The Court found that this factor, considering the nature of the copyrighted work, weighed in favor of Ross because Westlaw's material "is not that creative," owing to its predominantly factual nature. However, it was noted that this factor rarely significantly alters fair use determinations.

This analysis may be echoed in pending generative AI cases involving the use of factual information as training data; however, courts may arrive at a different conclusion in generative AI cases where the training data at issue is more artistic, creative, or editorial in nature.

Factor Three: Amount and Substantiality of the Copied Work

The third factor asks how much of the copyrighted work was used and how substantial the copied portion was relative to the whole work. The Court held that this inquiry must focus on the amount and substantiality of the copied work that the infringing work makes accessible to the public. Since neither the headnotes nor Key Number System were accessible to the public in Ross's final output, this factor favored Ross.

This analysis is likely to be relevant in the pending generative AI cases, particularly for plaintiffs who can demonstrate that significant portions of their copyrighted work used as training data were in fact reproduced in the new output generated by AI platforms.

Factor Four: Market Effect on the Copyrighted Work

The Court held that the effect the copying has on the market for the original work is the most important element of the fair use analysis and that in this case it favored Thomson Reuters.

Judge Bibas noted that it was clear Ross intended to compete with Thomson Reuters by creating a market substitute for Westlaw, impacting both the legal research market and the emerging legal AI training data market. As part of its analysis, the Court noted that whether Thomson Reuters used its works as training data for its own tools was not determinative. Rather, the mere effect on a potential market for AI training data was enough to tilt this factor in Thomson Reuters's favor.

In assessing the relationship between this factor and the first one, the Court noted that if Ross's use of the copyrighted material were transformative – creating "a brand-new research platform that serves a different purpose than Westlaw" – then it "would not be a market substitute for Westlaw." While Judge Bibas found that this was not the case in the matter at hand, this analysis will likely be revisited in depth by the courts currently overseeing the other pending generative AI litigations.

Takeaways: The Implications on Generative AI Remain to Be Seen

While this is a landmark ruling in AI-related copyright cases broadly, its impact on generative AI cases may be more limited, due to the extremely fact-specific nature of the fair use inquiry. As Judge Bibas repeatedly noted in the decision, his analysis was limited to the non-generative AI model at issue. Additionally, his analysis focused on the fact that the parties were competitors and the data was being used to create a "market substitute" for Westlaw. To the extent that pending generative AI lawsuits present a different set of facts, a fair use analysis of those facts may come out differently.

However, aspects of Judge Bibas's fair use analysis will likely be taken into account by the copyright holders and generative AI companies currently litigating over fair use. Other courts overseeing such generative AI disputes may find this decision to be illuminating, even if the unique facts in those disputes ultimately lead to a different result.

The Bottom Line

A recent decision found that an AI company's unauthorized use of copyrighted materials as training data was not a fair use, where (i) the use was commercial and not transformative, and (ii) the use affected the value and potential market for the copyrighted work.

The decision focused on the first and fourth fair use factors, emphasizing the fact that the AI tool directly competed against the copyright owner's own offerings. The Court also indicated that a transformative use might have led to a different outcome.

Although this decision does not focus on generative AI technology, it may provide a model for how other courts will analyze the fair use defense as applied to many pending lawsuits against generative AI platforms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.