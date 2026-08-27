Fred Dombo, chair of Nossaman’s Government Relations & Regulation Group, authored the article “You Can’t Afford to Leave Your Lobbyist Out of the Plan” for The Lobby, the blog of the National Institute for Lobbying & Ethics (NILE).

The article discusses how a recent “jobs report is the latest in a series of economic developments that will keep ‘affordability’ at the center of attention in the run up to the midterm elections this November. How public officials react to that in their capacity as candidates will be key to driving news cycles, and to the way in which consumers of services and goods react to their providers. The potential for some level of crisis at this time is high, and government affairs should be at the table with legal and communications when you formulate a response.”

Fred Dombo serves as chair of Nossaman's Government Relations & Regulation Group. He combines experience as an aide to members of the U.S. House of Representatives Committees on Appropriations and Energy & Commerce with more than 25 years of private practice to provide clients with cost-effective advice on the legal and political implications of their government relations activities. Fred advises clients on local, state and federal pay-to-play, campaign and lobby laws, gift rules, ethics compliance and investigations. His practice includes counsel to nonprofit advocacy organizations with respect to their general operations, as well as their compliance requirements with Internal Revenue Service regulations and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Fred also serves as a lobbyist for private and public sector clients on authorization and appropriations issues.

The National Institute for Lobbying & Ethics (NILE) is the premier trade association for the lobbying and government affairs profession focused on promoting ethical lobbying and continuing education. It is a national organization representing lobbying, public policy and government affairs professionals.