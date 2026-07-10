The Practical Realities Of Closing A Lower To Middle Market M&A Transaction

Mergers and acquisitions in the lower and middle market rarely fail due to legal issues alone. Instead, misaligned expectations, poor communication, and delayed decision-making are the primary culprits. This analysis explores how advisors can identify problems early, maintain transaction momentum, and guide clients through the practical realities of deal-making from letter of intent through post-closing integration.

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For professionals involved in lower and middle market mergers and acquisitions, there is a common misconception that deals fail because of legal issues. In my experience, that is rarely the case. Most transactions encounter difficulty because of misaligned expectations, delayed decision-making, inadequate communication, or the failure to identify and address issues early in the process.

Whether you are a lawyer, investment banker, accountant, business broker, valuation expert, or insurance advisor, the most successful transactions are typically not the cleanest transactions. They are the transactions where advisors work together effectively to identify problems early, manage expectations, maintain momentum, and keep principals focused on the ultimate objective: getting the deal closed.

The following are several practical observations from the trenches.

1. The Foundation Is Built Before the Letter of Intent

The quality of a transaction is often determined before the letter of intent is signed.

Many sellers focus primarily on headline purchase price, while buyers often concentrate on valuation and strategic fit. However, experienced advisors understand that transaction structure can be just as important as price. Working capital adjustments, earnouts, rollover equity, tax treatment, escrows, and indemnification provisions can dramatically alter the economic outcome of a deal.

Advisors should encourage clients to think beyond valuation and carefully evaluate the practical implications of the proposed structure before exclusivity begins.

Equally important is identifying potential deal killers early. Customer concentration issues, unassigned intellectual property, key employee concerns, change-of-control provisions, unresolved litigation, and regulatory matters rarely improve with age. Problems discovered before an LOI can usually be addressed. Problems discovered during diligence often become pricing issues—or worse, trust issues.

The lawyer’s role at this stage extends far beyond document drafting. Effective counsel serves as a strategic advisor who helps clients distinguish between what is important and what is merely negotiable.

2. Diligence Should Inform Decisions, Not Create Obstacles

Once the LOI is signed, the transaction enters the diligence phase. This is where many deals begin to lose momentum.

Buyers understandably want information. Sellers understandably want to continue running their businesses. The challenge is finding the right balance.

Too often, diligence becomes an exercise in volume rather than substance. Massive request lists can overwhelm management teams while failing to identify the handful of issues that truly matter to transaction value and risk.

The most productive diligence efforts focus on answering a few fundamental questions:

Does the buyer still want the business?

Are there risks that justify a change in transaction structure?

Is the agreed valuation still appropriate?

Are there issues that will affect integration or post-closing performance?

Lawyers can add tremendous value by helping clients prioritize requests and focus on matters that truly affect risk allocation and deal certainty. A disciplined diligence process preserves trust and keeps momentum moving forward.

3. Managing Deal Drift Is One of the Most Important Skills in M&A

Virtually every transaction experiences some degree of “deal drift.”

New facts emerge. Financial performance changes. Diligence uncovers unexpected issues. Financing markets shift. Key employees raise concerns.

The reality is that very few deals close exactly as originally envisioned.

What separates successful transactions from failed transactions is often not the underlying issue but how advisors frame and communicate the issue.

For example, a buyer’s request for additional protection may be viewed by a seller as a retrade. However, that same concern may be addressed through escrow adjustments, modified indemnification provisions, earnout structures, or other creative solutions that preserve the overall economics of the transaction.

Lawyers frequently serve as translators between competing perspectives. The ability to transform a positional dispute into a business discussion can be the difference between a successful closing and a terminated transaction.

The objective is not to eliminate problems. The objective is to solve problems without creating unnecessary conflict.

4. Closing Is an Exercise in Project Management

Many participants assume that once definitive agreements are substantially negotiated, the transaction is effectively complete.

In reality, some of the greatest execution risks arise between signing and closing.

Third-party consents, lender approvals, payoff letters, employee matters, equityholder approvals, rollover arrangements, and closing deliverables can create significant delay if they are not managed proactively.

The most successful deal teams treat the closing process like a project management exercise. They establish clear responsibility for every task, maintain current closing checklists, identify critical path items, and monitor deadlines carefully.

One of the simplest but most effective questions transaction counsel can ask is: “Who owns this issue?”

When ownership is unclear, deadlines slip. When deadlines slip, confidence erodes. When confidence erodes, transactions become vulnerable.

The best lawyers are often exceptional coordinators who keep all participants aligned and moving toward the same objective.

5. The Deal Is Not Over at Closing

Closing documents often receive more attention than post-closing realities.

Yet many of the disputes that arise after closing are entirely predictable at signing.

Earnout disputes, working capital adjustments, indemnification claims, and integration challenges frequently result from provisions that were theoretically precise but practically unworkable.

The best transaction lawyers draft with operational reality in mind. If a business does not currently track the metric being used for an earnout calculation, future conflict should not be surprising. Likewise, if working capital targets are based on inconsistent accounting practices, disagreements are almost inevitable.

Successful advisors help clients think beyond the closing table and consider how the relationship will function after the transaction is complete.

Lower to middle market M&A transactions are ultimately exercises in coordination, communication, and expectation management.

Legal documents are critical, but they are only part of the equation. The most effective advisors—whether lawyers, accountants, bankers, brokers, insurance professionals, or valuation experts—share a common trait: they focus relentlessly on identifying issues early, maintaining momentum, and helping clients make informed business decisions.

The practical reality of M&A is that deals rarely fail because of a single catastrophic issue. More often, they fail because small issues are allowed to accumulate until trust and momentum disappear.

The advisors who consistently help clients reach the finish line understand a simple principle: successful transactions are not necessarily problem-free. They are simply managed well.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.