Understanding Joint Ventures: Who Makes Choices As You Move Forward?

A joint venture only works if the parties can make decisions and operate efficiently and if each party agrees with how they share or limit control.

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A joint venture only works if the parties can make decisions and operate efficiently and if each party agrees with how they share or limit control. That means governance is not just a formality; it is the operating system of the venture. As the parties move from signing a term sheet to running an actual business should answer a practical question: who gets to make decisions, and what happens when they disagree?

Begin with clearly defined roles

The entity form of a joint venture can support effective decision-making by creating a defined governance structure with clear roles, authority and accountability. A joint venture structured as a separate entity typically operates through an appointed board or management committee and designated officers who have express power to act on the venture’s behalf. This structure helps ensure decisions are made through established channels, with documented procedures for meetings, voting, and recordkeeping that reduce ambiguity and delay.

In a purely contractual joint venture, the parties collaborate under an agreement without forming a separate entity. This can blur who is “in charge” because there may be no formal board, officers or centralized management authority. Instead, there are just two businesses trying to operate a shared project while still acting through their own internal chains of command. However, businesses that choose this structure can strengthen decision-making by drafting a detailed governance section in the joint venture contract.

Plan for conflict before it arises

Even with well-defined roles, the hardest work often begins when real money, timelines and competing business interests are on the line. A strong joint venture agreement anticipates the most common pressure points – where decision-making can stall, incentives can diverge or one partner can feel exposed – and sets out clear rules for how those situations will be handled. Some details to address include:

Minority decision-making: Even where one party has “control” of decisions, minority investors often negotiate protective veto rights over specific high-impact decisions.

Even where one party has “control” of decisions, minority investors often negotiate protective veto rights over specific high-impact decisions. Deadlocks: If owners share control or have veto rights, impasses are inevitable. Agreements often include escalation processes, mediation, tie-breakers or exit mechanisms to prevent stalled decisions from stopping the business’s momentum.

If owners share control or have veto rights, impasses are inevitable. Agreements often include escalation processes, mediation, tie-breakers or exit mechanisms to prevent stalled decisions from stopping the business’s momentum. Transfer restrictions: Because ownership changes can disrupt the venture’s strategic balance, agreements commonly restrict transfers and include rights of first refusal and limits on transfers to competitors. This can help both parties take a more active role in the future of their company.

In practice, the best joint venture terms are the ones the parties rarely need to “use” because they prevent uncertainty from turning into conflict. By outlining these details up front with the support of an experienced attorney, the venture is better positioned to operate efficiently and stay intact when challenges arise.

The governance decisions you make today can help you avoid future conflict

Effective joint ventures are not built on goodwill alone. Even aligned partners may clash because of different strategic priorities, different governance styles and ambiguous structures.

The fix is rarely “better communication” alone. It is often creating a governance system that makes decisions predictable and disputes manageable. When decision rights are clear, escalation is structured and deadlocks have a defined path forward, partners can focus on growing the venture instead of fighting over it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.