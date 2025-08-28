ARTICLE
28 August 2025

Cross-Border Catch-Up: The 468 Rule—What It Means For Hong Kong's Part-Time Workforce (Podcast)

United States Employment and HR
Lina Fernandez and Skye Hao
In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Skye Hao (Atlanta) and Lina Fernandez (Boston) explore the significant changes in Hong Kong's employment regulations, specifically the transition from the 418 rule to the new 468 rule. The speakers discuss how this change, which will take effect in January 2026, aims to improve protections for part-time and casual workers by redefining the qualifications for continuous contracts. They also examine the implications of these changes for both employees and employers in Hong Kong's dynamic labor market.

Lina Fernandez
Skye Hao
