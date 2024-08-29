Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 68: FTC Noncompete Ban Enjoined

You are invited to listen to Episode 68 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "FTC Noncompete Ban Enjoined."

In this episode, repeat co-host Justin Victor joins Jordan Grotzinger and breaks down the latest developments in the FTC noncompete ban saga, including the nationwide injunction against the ban in the leading case, related litigation, what to expect and what to do.

