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18 August 2026

Consumer Counterpoint Quick Take: Key TCPA Decision: Seventh Circuit Excludes Text Messages From § 227(c)(5) (VIdeo)

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The Seventh Circuit recently ruled that text messages do not qualify as "telephone calls" under Section 227(c) of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's private right of action provision. This decision has significant implications for ongoing litigation involving Do Not Call violations stemming from texting campaigns, potentially reshaping how companies approach text-based marketing communications.
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Kristine R. Argentine and Paul Yovanic, Jr
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In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, Kristine and Paul discuss the recent decision out of the Seventh Circuit that held that text messages do not count as “telephone calls” for purposes of a private right of action under Section 227(c) of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and what this may mean for pending litigation alleging DNC violations based on texting campaigns.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Kristine R. Argentine
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Paul Yovanic, Jr
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