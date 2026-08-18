Consumer Counterpoint Quick Take: Key TCPA Decision: Seventh Circuit Excludes Text Messages From § 227(c)(5) (VIdeo)

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In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, Kristine and Paul discuss the recent decision out of the Seventh Circuit that held that text messages do not count as “telephone calls” for purposes of a private right of action under Section 227(c) of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and what this may mean for pending litigation alleging DNC violations based on texting campaigns.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]