Understanding Multistate Enforcement: Insights From The ABA's New Consumer Protection Guide

Kelley Drye Special Counsel Abigail Stempson has contributed to Consumer Protection: Understanding Enforcement Actions Brought by State Attorneys General, a newly released publication from the American Bar Association. Abby co-authored Chapter 8, which focuses on multistate enforcement matters—an area of critical importance for in-house counsel and businesses navigating state consumer protection laws.

The book serves as a comprehensive guide for practitioners, detailing the legal processes, strategies, and challenges involved in state attorneys general enforcement actions. It provides insights from experienced practitioners, including former and current government officials, on best practices for responding to and resolving consumer protection investigations.

Key Takeaways from Chapter 8: Multistate Enforcement Matters

How state attorneys general coordinate multistate investigations

Key factors that influence AG decision-making in enforcement actions

Best practices for businesses responding to investigations

With state attorneys general taking an increasingly active role in consumer protection, understanding how these enforcement actions unfold—and how to prepare for them—is more important than ever. This book serves as a go-to resource for anyone working in regulatory compliance, enforcement defense, or consumer protection law.

