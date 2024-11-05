ARTICLE
5 November 2024

CFPB Warns Employers That Use Of Third-Party Consumer Reports Must Be Fair

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo
Explore Firm Details
The CFPB issued guidance regarding "Background Dossiers and Algorithmic Scores for Hiring, Promotion, and Other Employment Decisions."
United States Consumer Protection
Person photo placeholder
Authors
  • The CFPB issued guidance regarding "Background Dossiers and Algorithmic Scores for Hiring, Promotion, and Other Employment Decisions."
  • In the guidance, the CFPB warns that, like credit reports used by lenders to make lending decisions, third-party AI and background dossiers that convey scores about workers are often governed by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) when used by employers to make hiring, promotion, reassignment, or retention decisions.
  • The CFPB emphasizes that employers utilizing such reports must obtain worker consent, provide transparency about the data used before any adverse decisions, and allow workers to dispute inaccurate information, and encourages employers to review their current practices regarding the use of third-party consumer reports to ensure compliance with FCRA requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More