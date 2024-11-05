CFPB Warns Employers That Use Of Third-Party Consumer Reports Must Be Fair

CFPB Finalizes Open Banking Rule: What Financial Institutions And FinTechs Need To Know

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The CFPB issued guidance regarding "Background Dossiers and Algorithmic Scores for Hiring, Promotion, and Other Employment Decisions."

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Accept