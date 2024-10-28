AG Task Force Issues Warning Over Illegal Robocalls

- The bipartisan Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force—consisting of 51 AGs—issued a warning letter to iDentidad Advertising Development LLC, d/b/a iDentidad Telecom ("iDentidad"), raising concerns that iDentidad may be transmitting illegal robocall traffic in violation of the Telemarketing Sales Rule, Telephone Consumer Protection Act, Truth in Caller ID Act, and state consumer protection laws.
- In the letter, the Task Force alleges that iDentidad is responsible for funneling high-volume robocall campaigns into the United States, including a large number of illegal calls involving IRS and Social Security Administration imposter schemes, as well as financial and utility scams. The letter warns that iDentidad's involvement in illegal robocall traffic could expose the company to liability, including damages, civil penalties, injunctions, and other legal remedies under both federal and state laws.
- In addition, the FCC has issued a cease-and-desist order to iDentidad, demanding an immediate halt to supporting illegal robocall traffic on its network.
- We have previously reported on the Task Force's warning letters to eight Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers regarding concerns over illegal robocall traffic.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.