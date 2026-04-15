Colorado Supreme Court Clarifies Public Works Claims—Legislature Reinforces The Result

Fennemore is pleased to highlight a significant and favorable development for Colorado’s construction industry. On April 6, 2026, the Colorado Supreme Court issued a landmark decision...

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Fennemore is pleased to highlight a significant and favorable development for Colorado’s construction industry. On April 6, 2026, the Colorado Supreme Court issued a landmark decision on Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Co. v. Regional Rail Partners, clarifying the scope of recoverable claims under the Colorado Public Works Act —bringing long-needed certainty to contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers working on public projects.

The Colorado Public Works Act applies to construction projects involving public works—generally meaning projects owned, funded, or commissioned by a governmental entity, such as state, municipal, or other public infrastructure developments. These projects commonly include roads, bridges, transit systems, schools, and other public facilities.

Fennemore is proud to have played a role in shaping this outcome. Ashley VanTol, an attorney in our Construction practice, co-authored the amicus brief on behalf of the American Subcontractors Association of Colorado and the American Subcontractors Association Attorneys’ Council, advocating for a practical and fair interpretation of the statute.

That position ultimately prevailed before the Court—helping ensure that subcontractors and suppliers are not penalized for asserting good-faith claims in complex, evolving project environments.

Key Takeaways from Wadsworth

The Court confirmed a practical, real-world approach to public works claims:

Disputed and unliquidated amounts are recoverable

Contractors may include delay, disruption, and other evolving damages in a verified statement of claim, so long as they relate to project labor, materials, or covered costs.

Contractors may include delay, disruption, and other evolving damages in a verified statement of claim, so long as they relate to project labor, materials, or covered costs. No harsh forfeiture for “excessive” claims

Even if a claim is later deemed excessive, the penalty is limited to statutory remedies under the Act—not a waiver of all legal rights or contract claims.

In doing so, the Court reversed the court of appeals and restored a balanced interpretation that aligns with the realities of complex construction projects.

Legislative Alignment: HB26-074

Importantly, the Colorado legislature has now reinforced the same principles through HB26-074, further solidifying this contractor-friendly framework.

The legislation confirms that:

Claims may include disputed or unliquidated amounts when asserted in good faith

Delay, disruption, and lost productivity costs may be included when contractually supported

This rare alignment between the judiciary and legislature provides meaningful clarity and significantly reduces risk for claimants pursuing legitimate payment claims on public projects.

Practical Advice for Construction Professionals

In light of this decision and new legislation, contractors and subcontractors should consider the following best practices when preparing Public Works Act claims:

Track costs in real time

Maintain detailed, contemporaneous records of labor, materials, equipment usage, and project impacts (especially delays and disruptions).

Maintain detailed, contemporaneous records of labor, materials, equipment usage, and project impacts (especially delays and disruptions). Segregate and categorize damages

Clearly distinguish between base contract work, change order work, and delay/disruption impacts to strengthen the credibility of your claim.

Clearly distinguish between base contract work, change order work, and delay/disruption impacts to strengthen the credibility of your claim. Document causation and entitlement

Keep records tying delays or disruptions to specific project events, directives, or owner/contractor actions.

Keep records tying delays or disruptions to specific project events, directives, or owner/contractor actions. Ensure a good-faith basis at filing

Claims do not need to be perfect, but they must be grounded in a reasonable, supportable belief that the amounts are due.

Claims do not need to be perfect, but they must be grounded in a reasonable, supportable belief that the amounts are due. Coordinate legal and project teams early

Early alignment between project management and counsel can help frame claims properly and avoid avoidable disputes over “excessiveness.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.