ARTICLE
10 December 2025

Court Reaffirms: Licensing Is Essential For Home Improvement Contractors

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The New York Appellate Division, Second Department, in Nationwide HVAC Supply Corp. v. Mosby, held that an unlicensed home improvement contractor cannot recover damages...
United States New York Real Estate and Construction
Jose A. Aquino
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance, Accounting and Audit and Law Practice Management topic(s)

The New York Appellate Division, Second Department, in Nationwide HVAC Supply Corp. v. Mosby, held that an unlicensed home improvement contractor cannot recover damages for breach of contract or foreclose a mechanic's lien, and therefore dismissed the complaint. The dispute began when Andrew Mosby hired Nationwide HVAC Supply Corp. to install an HVAC system at his home, leading to a mechanic's lien after payment disagreements. Although the trial court denied Mosby's motion to dismiss, the appellate court reversed, stressing that Nassau County Administrative Code requires strict compliance with licensing laws. Because Nationwide failed to allege possession of a valid license, it forfeited its right to enforce the lien or seek damages. The appellate court also rejected the argument that reliance on a licensed subcontractor could cure the defect, reaffirming that subcontractor licensing does not substitute for the general contractor's own compliance. This ruling makes clear that in New York, contractors who lack the required license cannot enforce contracts or liens, even when the work has been fully performed.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jose A. Aquino
Jose A. Aquino
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More