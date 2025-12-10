Court Reaffirms: Licensing Is Essential For Home Improvement Contractors

The New York Appellate Division, Second Department, in Nationwide HVAC Supply Corp. v. Mosby, held that an unlicensed home improvement contractor cannot recover damages for breach of contract or foreclose a mechanic's lien, and therefore dismissed the complaint. The dispute began when Andrew Mosby hired Nationwide HVAC Supply Corp. to install an HVAC system at his home, leading to a mechanic's lien after payment disagreements. Although the trial court denied Mosby's motion to dismiss, the appellate court reversed, stressing that Nassau County Administrative Code requires strict compliance with licensing laws. Because Nationwide failed to allege possession of a valid license, it forfeited its right to enforce the lien or seek damages. The appellate court also rejected the argument that reliance on a licensed subcontractor could cure the defect, reaffirming that subcontractor licensing does not substitute for the general contractor's own compliance. This ruling makes clear that in New York, contractors who lack the required license cannot enforce contracts or liens, even when the work has been fully performed.

