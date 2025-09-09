States And Developers Sue Trump Administration To Resume Construction Of Wind Farms

Rhode Island and Connecticut, alongside developers Ørsted and Skyborn Renewables, are taking legal action against the Trump administration over its halt to construction on the Revolution Wind offshore project. The 704-megawatt wind farm, already 80% complete with 46 turbines installed, was ordered to stop work by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on August 22, citing national security concerns. The states filed suit in Rhode Island federal court, while the developers filed in the District of Columbia, both aiming to lift the stop-work order and resume progress on a project set to power 350,000 homes.

