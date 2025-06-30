ARTICLE
30 June 2025

The Impact Exchange: How Mega-Construction Projects Are Getting Worse (Podcast)

Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Why are there so many unfinished construction projects? Is it true in construction that you can only pick two: better, faster, or cheaper?
John Frehse and Christopher Nutter

In this episode of The Impact Exchange, John Frehse sits down with Ankura's Chris Nutter to explore the world of value engineering, a process developed during World War II that is used today to balance cost, function, and quality in construction projects.

Chris shares insights on:

  • How to avoid common pitfalls
  • Ensuring projects meet their intended goals without sacrificing safety or aesthetics
  • Turning short-term savings into long-term success
  • How to navigate the complexities of modern construction projects

Do not miss out on this opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the role of value engineering.

