The Impact Exchange: How Mega-Construction Projects Are Getting Worse (Podcast)

Why are there so many unfinished construction projects? Is it true in construction that you can only pick two: better, faster, or cheaper?



In this episode of The Impact Exchange, John Frehse sits down with Ankura's Chris Nutter to explore the world of value engineering, a process developed during World War II that is used today to balance cost, function, and quality in construction projects.





Chris shares insights on:

How to avoid common pitfalls

Ensuring projects meet their intended goals without sacrificing safety or aesthetics

Turning short-term savings into long-term success

How to navigate the complexities of modern construction projects

