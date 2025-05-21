Authors: Leading Construction Lawyers International Alliance

P&A is a founding member of Leading Construction Lawyers International Alliance (LCL), which is pleased to announce the release of "Design-Build: An International Perspective on Best Practices for Sustained Design-Build Success." This insightful publication, potentially the first of its kind in our field, represents a significant milestone offering a comprehensive look at design-build practices from a global perspective. It draws from the experiences of a wide range of industry participants operating around the globe, including design-builders, public and private owners and developers, and professional service providers, including architects and engineers.

This publication is the product of a multi-year analysis facilitated and led by LCL, consistent with LCL's mission of sharing knowledge and insights to enhance the global construction and infrastructure community. Roundtable discussions took place among three distinct working groups – (1) design-builders; (2) design professionals; and (3) owner developers. After each group worked independently, the three groups came together for joint sessions during which common challenges faced in design-build projects were identified and critical factors that contribute to success or failure were explored.

While each group identified unique challenges pertinent to their respective discipline, a remarkable level of similarity and uniformity was revealed among the three groups. This publication in turn, delves into the importance of collaboration, highlighting how genuine teamwork among these groups can lead to effective problem-solving and project success, individually and collectively. It offers practical strategies for fostering collaboration and addresses key contractual considerations that facilitate better risk allocation and alignment among project participants.

LCL hopes this resource will provide valuable guidance for professionals looking to optimize their design-build practices and achieve sustained success in their projects.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.