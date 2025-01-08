Lien And Bond Claims In January 2025: Dates To Remember

Use this guide as a reference when filing lien and bond claim notices for the month of January. If you have any questions about the lien and bond claim process, don't hesitate to reach out to any member of the Gray Reed Construction Practice Group. Be sure to subscribe to the Texas Construction Law Blog to automatically receive our monthly lien and bond guides, as well as other content related to legal issues impacting the construction industry.

Lien and Bond Claim Notices and Filings Required by: January 15, 2025 Texas Property Code Chapter 53 Notice of Intent to Lien for Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials Furnished During: October 2024 Liens Filed by Original Contractors and Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials Furnished During: September 2024 Texas Government Code Chapter 2253 Notice of Unpaid Claim for Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials to GC Furnished During: November 2024 Notice of Unpaid Claim for Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials to GC and Surety Furnished During: October 2024 Residential Notice of Intent to Lien for Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials Furnished During: November 2024 Liens Filed by Original Contractors and Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials Furnished During: October 2024

