8 January 2025

Lien And Bond Claims In January 2025: Dates To Remember

United States Texas Real Estate and Construction
Use this guide as a reference when filing lien and bond claim notices for the month of January. If you have any questions about the lien and bond claim process, don't hesitate to reach out to any member of the Gray Reed Construction Practice Group. Be sure to subscribe to the Texas Construction Law Blog to automatically receive our monthly lien and bond guides, as well as other content related to legal issues impacting the construction industry.

Lien and Bond Claim Notices and Filings Required by: January 15, 2025
Texas Property Code Chapter 53
Notice of Intent to Lien for Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials Furnished During: October 2024
Liens Filed by Original Contractors and Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials Furnished During: September 2024
Texas Government Code Chapter 2253
Notice of Unpaid Claim for Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials to GC Furnished During: November 2024
Notice of Unpaid Claim for Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials to GC and Surety Furnished During: October 2024
Residential
Notice of Intent to Lien for Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials Furnished During: November 2024
Liens Filed by Original Contractors and Subs/Suppliers of All Tiers for Work/Materials Furnished During: October 2024

