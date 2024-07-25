ARTICLE
25 July 2024

Get On Board Or Miss Out

WE
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

Contributor

Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP logo
More than 800 attorneys strong, Wilson Elser serves clients of all sizes across multiple industries. It maintains 38 domestic offices, another in London and enjoys more extensive international reach as a founding member of Legalign Global.  The firm is currently ranked 56th in the National Law Journal’s NLJ 500.
Explore
Wendy D. Testa (Partner-Philadelphia, PA) Sidney Sponer (Summer Associate-Philadelphia, PA) coauthored, with Denise M. Anderson, managing partner at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP
United States Real Estate and Construction
Photo of Wendy D. Testa
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Wendy D. Testa (Partner-Philadelphia, PA)Sidney Sponer (Summer Associate-Philadelphia, PA)coauthored, with Denise M. Anderson, managing partner at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP, "Get on Board or Miss Out," which appeared in the Summer 2024 posting of Construction Claims. The authors weigh the pros and cons, and posit that the use of AI to monitor and prioritize risks on a job site has resulted in significant strides to make projects safer, but AI is just too new to be certain which vendors will prove themselves over time. They caution: "Our construction and design professional clients ... will need to work closely with their insurance, broker and legal partners to plan for the risks associated with this new technological endeavor."

Read the Article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Wendy D. Testa
Wendy D. Testa
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More