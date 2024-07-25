Wendy D. Testa (Partner-Philadelphia, PA)Sidney Sponer (Summer Associate-Philadelphia, PA)coauthored, with Denise M. Anderson, managing partner at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP, "Get on Board or Miss Out," which appeared in the Summer 2024 posting of Construction Claims. The authors weigh the pros and cons, and posit that the use of AI to monitor and prioritize risks on a job site has resulted in significant strides to make projects safer, but AI is just too new to be certain which vendors will prove themselves over time. They caution: "Our construction and design professional clients ... will need to work closely with their insurance, broker and legal partners to plan for the risks associated with this new technological endeavor."

Read the Article.

