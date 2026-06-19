May 2026 Alcohol Industry Update: Courts Reinforce State Authority As Shipping, Labeling, And Hemp Beverage Rules Evolve

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Recent activity at the federal and state levels highlights continued judicial deference to state alcohol regulatory authority, evolving direct-to-consumer (DTC) shipping dynamics, and incremental but meaningful changes in hemp-infused beverage regulation. Together, these developments underscore both the durability of the three-tier system and the growing complexity of compliance across product categories and jurisdictions.

In Depth

Federal and global developments: Supreme Court declines review of retail regulation challenges

The US Supreme Court recently declined to review a series of appellate decisions upholding state alcohol retail laws, reinforcing longstanding precedent supporting the three-tier system and state control over alcohol distribution. The Supreme Court denied petitions for certiorari in cases arising from the Seventh Circuit (Indiana) and Ninth Circuit (Arizona), along with approximately 150 other matters included in its latest order list.

The underlying cases involved dormant Commerce Clause challenges to state laws governing alcohol retail activity, including requirements that retailers maintain a physical presence in the state where they sell. Petitioners sought to narrow state regulatory authority and revisit established precedent affirming that the three-tier system is “unquestionably legitimate.”

By leaving these decisions intact, the Supreme Court continues a trend across federal appellate courts. Similar challenges to state alcohol retail laws have been unsuccessful in the First through Sixth Circuits, as well as the Eighth Circuit, demonstrating broad judicial alignment on the issue.

Separately, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) issued updates relevant to product formulation and import operations. The agency clarified that Ethiopian hops (Rhamnus prinoides, or Gesho) are distinct from traditional brewing hops (Humulus lupulus) and cannot be used interchangeably. The TTB emphasized that the US Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated Ethiopian hops for use in alcoholic beverages and that no “Generally Recognized as Safe” designation currently exists for such use.

The TTB also confirmed that technical issues with its myTTB CBMA Importer Claims system have been resolved, allowing importers to resume submitting claims for the first quarter of 2026.

State developments: Shipping restrictions and labeling standards continue to shift

At the state level, recent judicial and legislative activity signals notable changes in both distribution rights and labeling requirements.

The US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit reversed a district court ruling and held that Ohio’s prohibition on direct shipping by out-of-state alcohol retailers is unconstitutional. The decision also eliminated Ohio’s limit on the volume of wine inpiduals may bring into the state for personal use. The ruling has the potential to significantly expand direct-to-consumer access – particularly within the Sixth Circuit footprint, which includes Ohio, Michigan, and Kentucky – but remains an outlier given the opposite conclusions reached in numerous other circuits.

In California, lawmakers are advancing Assembly Bill 1585, known as the American Wine Truth in Labeling bill. The legislation, which has cleared the Assembly Appropriations Committee, would require that any wine sold or bottled in California and labeled as “American” be made exclusively from grapes grown in the United States, superseding the current 75% federal standard. This shift could limit producers’ flexibility in sourcing grapes to manage supply gaps and maintain quality, particularly during challenging growing conditions such as the droughts and wildfires that are common in the region. It may also increase production costs in years with restricted harvests. The legislation is expected to proceed to a full Assembly vote in the near future. If enacted, Assembly Bill 1585 would impose stricter sourcing and labeling requirements on producers. It could also create confusion due to the bill’s pergence from federal and other state standards and influence how origin claims are used in marketing and compliance strategies.

Hemp-THC beverage developments: Connecticut expands allowable limits and packaging

Connecticut has enacted HB 5350, introducing significant changes to its regulation of hemp-infused beverages. Effective October 1, 2026, the law increases the maximum allowable THC content in these products and broadens packaging options across retail channels.

Under the new framework, hemp-infused beverages may contain up to five milligrams of THC per container when sold at package stores or on the premises of an infused beverage manufacturer. Higher limits of up to 10 milligrams per container are permitted for products sold through dispensaries, hybrid retailers, and other authorized outlets. The legislation also expands packaging flexibility, increasing the maximum number of beverage containers permitted in a single package from four to 12.

These changes reflect continued state-level experimentation in the regulation of hemp-derived products, particularly in the beverage category, where growth and consumer demand are prompting more nuanced regulatory approaches.

Conclusion

Taken together, these developments highlight a regulatory environment that continues to uphold state control over alcohol distribution while adapting to evolving market dynamics. Judicial decisions are reinforcing the structural foundations of the three-tier system, even as state-level rulings and legislation reshape certain aspects of distribution, labeling, and product innovation. Businesses operating in the alcohol and hemp-infused beverage sectors should remain attentive to these changes as they refine strategies for compliance, expansion, and market differentiation.

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