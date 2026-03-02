The Weekly Hill Update - February 23, 2026

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address tomorrow night.
- The White House continues to react to Friday's Supreme Court decision in Learning Resources Inc. v. Trump, which upended much of his tariff regime.
- Business is disrupted by a winter storm affecting Washington and much of the Northeast.
HOUSE
- The House will be in session today through Wednesday, with floor votes delayed until Tuesday due to snow.
- The Foreign Affairs Committee tomorrow will host Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment Jacob Helberg for a hearing on commercial diplomacy.
- Also tomorrow, the Appropriations Committee will hold an oversight hearing with National Endowment for Democracy CEO Damon Wilson.
- The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.
SENATE
- The Senate will continue negotiations to renew funding for the Department of Homeland Security after it lapsed earlier this month.
- The Armed Services Committee tomorrow will hold a hearing on critical mineral supply chains with Pentagon officials.
- Thursday, the Banking Committee will hold a hearing with leaders of the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and National Credit Union Administration.
- The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.
WHITE HOUSE
- This morning, Trump is holding an Angel Families Day ceremony.
- Tomorrow, he will deliver the State of the Union address.
- Trump may take additional actions in response to the Supreme Court striking down tariffs he imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
