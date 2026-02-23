2026 Government Relations Legislative Update - Week Five

Capitol Update

The fast pace of the legislative session continued through Week five, with full days of bill discussions in both subcommittees and standing committees. As of Thursday, nearly 600 subcommittees have been held this session.

Next week is funnel week, meaning that bills must be considered in a subcommittee and pass the full Committee by Friday, February 20. Bills that do not advance out of committee by this deadline are generally considered "funneled" and will not move forward, subject to certain exceptions. Notably, the funnel deadlines do not apply to leadership bills or to legislation referred to the Appropriations, Government Oversight, or Ways and Means Committees.

The Senate held their first substantive floor debate this week, passing the Education budget on Tuesday.SF 2201 passed the Senate in a 28-20 vote and would provide a 1.75% funding increase per-student for K-12 schools. For comparison, the Governor's recommendation was a 2% increase. According to the Legislative Services Agency, the proposal would raise per-student funding from $7,988 to $8,133. Republican Senators Taylor, Westrich, and McClintock joined Democrats in opposing the measure.

On the campaign front, former House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl announced he has ended his campaign for Iowa's 4th Congressional District and will not seek re-election to his current House seat. Chris McGowan and Randy Rhodes remain in the race for the Republican nomination, with McGowan recently securing endorsements from Windschitl and President Trump.

Around the Capitol complex, you may have noticed the Wallace State Office Building on Grand Avenue is being demolished. Nearly fifty years old, the legislature approved its demolition last year. The building is known for its unique gold-reflective exterior, reflecting the Iowa Capitol building. However, longstanding health and safety concerns ultimately made continued use untenable, and renovation was deemed not to be a viable option.

Scene on the Hill

February 12, 2026: Members of an association client joined us at the Capitol to meet with lawmakers and participate in the subcommittee process firsthand.

