16 February 2026

One Minute Matters [Video]: Shutdown Watch (With Carson Gatt)

Michigan's new fiscal year began today, but lawmakers didn't have a full budget in place by the September 30 deadline.
What happens next, and how will the state keep operating while leaders finalize a plan? Carson Gatt covers the latest developments in today's One Minute Matters: Shutdown Watch.

