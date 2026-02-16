One Minute Matters [Video]: Shutdown Watch (With Carson Gatt)

- within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Employment and HR topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
Michigan's new fiscal year began today, but lawmakers didn't have a full budget in place by the September 30 deadline.
What happens next, and how will the state keep operating while leaders finalize a plan? Carson Gatt covers the latest developments in today's One Minute Matters: Shutdown Watch.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.