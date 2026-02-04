2026 LDA Reporting: Now's The Time To Reevaluate Your Approach (Podcast)

As the new reporting year begins, organizations have a chance to streamline compliance by reevaluating their lobbying expense methodology. In this 90-second overview, Caleb Burns walks through the implications of sticking with the traditional LDA method versus switching to the IRS approach – insights to help you make an informed decision before the April 20 quarterly reporting deadline.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.