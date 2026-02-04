ARTICLE
4 February 2026

2026 LDA Reporting: Now's The Time To Reevaluate Your Approach (Podcast)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore Firm Details
As the new reporting year begins, organizations have a chance to streamline compliance by reevaluating their lobbying expense methodology.
United States Government, Public Sector
Caleb P. Burns,D. Mark Renaud,Robert L. Walker
+1 Authors
Caleb P. Burns’s articles from Wiley Rein are most popular:
  • within Government and Public Sector topic(s)
Wiley Rein are most popular:
  • within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Insurance industries

As the new reporting year begins, organizations have a chance to streamline compliance by reevaluating their lobbying expense methodology. In this 90-second overview, Caleb Burns walks through the implications of sticking with the traditional LDA method versus switching to the IRS approach – insights to help you make an informed decision before the April 20 quarterly reporting deadline.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Caleb P. Burns
Caleb P. Burns
Photo of D. Mark Renaud
D. Mark Renaud
Photo of Andrew G. Woodson
Andrew G. Woodson
Photo of Robert L. Walker
Robert L. Walker
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More