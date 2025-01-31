California FPPC Updates Campaign Contribution Limits

On Jan. 16, 2025, the Fair Political Practices Commission in California approved the bi-annual cost-of-living adjustment to the contribution limits to candidates and committees in California, as well as the voluntary expenditure limits.
The new limits are as follows:
|
Contribution Limit
|
2023-2024 Limit
|
2025-2026 Limit
|
Assembly/Senate/CalPERS/CalSTRS
|
$5,500
|
$5,900
|
Statewide (Other than Governor)
|
$9,100
|
$9,800
|
Governor
|
$36,400
|
$39,200
|
Small Contributor Committee Contribution Limit
|
2023-2024 Limit
|
2025-2026 Limit
|
Assembly/Senate/CalPERS/CalSTRS
|
$10,900
|
$11,800
|
Statewide (Other than Governor)
|
$18,200
|
$19,600
|
Governor
|
$36,400
|
$39,200
|
PAC for State Candidates
|
$9,100
|
$9,800
|
Voluntary Expenditure Limit
|
2023-2024 Limit
|
2025-2026 Limit
|
Assembly (primary/general)
|
$727,000/$1,273,000
|
$784,000/$1,373,000
|
Senate (primary/general)
|
$1,091,000/$1,636,000
|
$1,177,000/$1,765,000
|
Board of Equalization (primary/general)
|
$1,818,000/$2,272,000
|
$1,961,000/$2,942,000
|
Other Statewide (primary/general)
|
$7,272,000/$10,908,000
|
$7,844,000/$11,767,000
|
Governor (primary/general)
|
$10,908,000/$18,181,000
|
$11,767,000/$19,611,000
|
Officeholder Account Contribution Limits
|
2023-2024 Limit
|
2025-2026 Limit
|
Assembly/Senate
|
$4,500
|
$4,900
|
Statewide
|
$7,500
|
$8,100
|
Governor
|
$30,200
|
$3,600
|
Aggregate Officeholder Contribution Limits
|
2023-2024 Limit
|
2025-2026 Limit
|
Assembly/Senate
|
$75,500
|
$81,400
|
Statewide
|
$151,000
|
$162,900
|
Governor
|
$301,900
|
$325,700
