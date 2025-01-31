ARTICLE
31 January 2025

California FPPC Updates Campaign Contribution Limits

United States California Government, Public Sector
Rebecca J. Olson

On Jan. 16, 2025, the Fair Political Practices Commission in California approved the bi-annual cost-of-living adjustment to the contribution limits to candidates and committees in California, as well as the voluntary expenditure limits.

The new limits are as follows:

Contribution Limit

2023-2024 Limit

2025-2026 Limit

Assembly/Senate/CalPERS/CalSTRS

$5,500

$5,900

Statewide (Other than Governor)

$9,100

$9,800

Governor

$36,400

$39,200

Small Contributor Committee Contribution Limit

2023-2024 Limit

2025-2026 Limit

Assembly/Senate/CalPERS/CalSTRS

$10,900

$11,800

Statewide (Other than Governor)

$18,200

$19,600

Governor

$36,400

$39,200

PAC for State Candidates

$9,100

$9,800

Voluntary Expenditure Limit

2023-2024 Limit

2025-2026 Limit

Assembly (primary/general)

$727,000/$1,273,000

$784,000/$1,373,000

Senate (primary/general)

$1,091,000/$1,636,000

$1,177,000/$1,765,000

Board of Equalization (primary/general)

$1,818,000/$2,272,000

$1,961,000/$2,942,000

Other Statewide (primary/general)

$7,272,000/$10,908,000

$7,844,000/$11,767,000

Governor (primary/general)

$10,908,000/$18,181,000

$11,767,000/$19,611,000

Officeholder Account Contribution Limits

2023-2024 Limit

2025-2026 Limit

Assembly/Senate

$4,500

$4,900

Statewide

$7,500

$8,100

Governor

$30,200

$3,600

Aggregate Officeholder Contribution Limits

2023-2024 Limit

2025-2026 Limit

Assembly/Senate

$75,500

$81,400

Statewide

$151,000

$162,900

Governor

$301,900

$325,700

