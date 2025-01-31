California FPPC Updates Campaign Contribution Limits

On Jan. 16, 2025, the Fair Political Practices Commission in California approved the bi-annual cost-of-living adjustment to the contribution limits to candidates and committees in California, as well as the voluntary expenditure limits.

The new limits are as follows:

Contribution Limit 2023-2024 Limit 2025-2026 Limit Assembly/Senate/CalPERS/CalSTRS $5,500 $5,900 Statewide (Other than Governor) $9,100 $9,800 Governor $36,400 $39,200

Small Contributor Committee Contribution Limit 2023-2024 Limit 2025-2026 Limit Assembly/Senate/CalPERS/CalSTRS $10,900 $11,800 Statewide (Other than Governor) $18,200 $19,600 Governor $36,400 $39,200 PAC for State Candidates $9,100 $9,800

Voluntary Expenditure Limit 2023-2024 Limit 2025-2026 Limit Assembly (primary/general) $727,000/$1,273,000 $784,000/$1,373,000 Senate (primary/general) $1,091,000/$1,636,000 $1,177,000/$1,765,000 Board of Equalization (primary/general) $1,818,000/$2,272,000 $1,961,000/$2,942,000 Other Statewide (primary/general) $7,272,000/$10,908,000 $7,844,000/$11,767,000 Governor (primary/general) $10,908,000/$18,181,000 $11,767,000/$19,611,000

Officeholder Account Contribution Limits 2023-2024 Limit 2025-2026 Limit Assembly/Senate $4,500 $4,900 Statewide $7,500 $8,100 Governor $30,200 $3,600