Pennsylvania Perspective For Thursday, January 9, 2025

Pennsylvania

New Legislative Session Begins

Pennsylvania lawmakers began the 2025-26 legislative session this week, with Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia) reelected as House Speaker, securing the position with bipartisan support despite the chamber being evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. Meanwhile, Sen. Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland), who was reelected as Senate President Pro Tempore, outlined an agenda focused on transportation funding, school choice, cost-cutting, and regulatory reform, while emphasizing the need for bipartisan compromise.

Special Election for SD-36 Set for March 25

Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis scheduled a special election for March 25 to fill the vacant 36th Senate District seat following state Senator Ryan Aument's resignation. Four Republicans and one Democrat have expressed interest in running for the seat. Recent GOP straw polls show Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons as the front-runner for the Republican nomination. PoliticsPA has more.

Gov. Shapiro Tours Farm Show; Discusses Budget, Bird Flu, Trump Policies

Governor Josh Shapiro toured the Pennsylvania Farm Show Wednesday, highlighting agricultural investments in the state budget, ongoing efforts to combat bird flu, and potential impacts of President-elect Donald Trump's policies on environmental regulations, immigration, and tariffs. PennLive has more.

Rep. Meuser Reportedly Eyeing 2026 Gubernatorial Run

Fresh off of his successful reelection campaign, U.S. Representative Dan Meuser (PA-09) is reportedly considering a run for governor in 2026, potentially challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Shapiro. WHTM has more.

DOJ Sues Hazleton Over Alleged Voting Rights Violations

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a lawsuit against the city of Hazleton alleging that its at-large system for electing City Council members violates the Voting Rights Act by preventing Hispanic candidates from being elected, despite Hispanic people making up the majority of the voting-age population. WVIA has more.

State Program Overturns 50% of Health Insurance Denials in First Year

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department's Independent External Review program, launched in January 2024, successfully overturned health insurance denials in 259 out of 517 appeals, reinstating coverage for many residents. The program allows residents to appeal denied claims after completing their insurer's internal appeals process. WHYY has more.

Philadelphia

Riverview Wellness Village to Open Later This Month

Philadelphia's new City-operated Riverview Wellness Village will open this month in the Northeast. Unveiled by Mayor Cherelle Parker yesterday, the facility is a cornerstone of her plan to address the city's substance use disorder crisis, particularly in Kensington. The Philadelphia Inquirer has more.

Coast Guard Works to Free Cargo Ship Stuck in Delaware River

The U.S. Coast Guard is attempting to free the 623-foot cargo ship "Algoma Verity," which ran aground in the Delaware River near the Benjamin Franklin Bridge while carrying 45,000 tons of solar salt, which is commonly used for water softening. WHYY has more.

Pittsburgh

Candidates Enter Race for Open West End City Council Seat

Three Democrats and potentially one Republican are vying for the open District 2 seat in the 2025 Pittsburgh City Council election, with each candidate emphasizing different priorities for the community. WESA has more.

County Councilmember DeMarco Accepts Role with Sen. McCormick

Sam DeMarco is stepping down from his positions as an at-large Allegheny County Council member and chair of the Republican Committee of Allegheny County to become the Southwest Regional director for newly elected U.S. Senator Dave McCormick. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review has more.

Federal

President-Elect's Comments Revive Hope for U.S. Steel-Nippon Deal

President-elect Trump's recent comments on foreign investment have sparked hope for the U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel deal, despite his previous opposition, as experts suggest he may reverse his stance following President Joe Biden's block of the sale. At the state level, Gov. Shapiro faces pressure from Senate President Pro Tempore Ward to join the Pittsburgh-based company's lawsuit against the White House's block the sale in order to prevent job losses to Ohio-based Cleveland-Cliffs.

Sen. Fetterman Backs GOP-Led Laken Riley Bill

U.S. Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania became the only Senate Democrat to cosponsor a Republican-led bill mandating federal detention for undocumented immigrants charged with theft-related crimes. The bill, which passed with bipartisan support in the House, also allows states to sue the federal government for harm caused by illegal immigration. The Philadelphia Inquirer has more.

