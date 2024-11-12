2024 Election Guide

The national election produced a historic result in which Donald J. Trump was elected President a second time by winning key battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and North Carolina.

The election will significantly change the power balance of Congress, as Republicans have regained control of the US Senate with at least 52 Republican Senators following GOP flips in West Virginia, Ohio, and Montana. The Trump tide may help increase this number as three Senate races remain uncalled, with Republicans currently leading narrowly in two, at the time of this writing. This Senate GOP margin will allow Republicans to control the agenda in the Senate as all the committee chairs and Senate leadership positions will be filled by Republicans.

The result in the US House of Representatives remains unsettled with many races too close to call. The final vote counting, which could last for days, will determine whether Republicans can achieve the trifecta of controlling the White House, Senate, and House. A unified Republican government would allow Congress to use a special expedited legislative process called "reconciliation" to advance high-priority budget and tax measures. Alternatively, the House could flip Democratic, although this seems less likely, allowing Democrats to operate as a check on Republican-driven policy and setting up key debates over government funding, tax policy, and the debt ceiling.

To help you assess the 2024 election, we have prepared a comprehensive guide that summarizes the results and their impact on the 119th Congress, which will convene in January 2025. The Election Guide lists all new members elected to Congress, updates the congressional delegations for each state, and provides a starting point for analyzing the coming changes to the House and Senate committees.

Please click here to download the most up-to-date version of this Election Guide, which will be updated on an ongoing basis as more races are called, partisan control of the House is determined, and committee rosters are finalized.

