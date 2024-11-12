The Cloakroom With Peter Roskam: 2024 Elections: What Happened And How The New Washington Will Impact Your Company (Podcast)

Former Republican Congressman Peter Roskam, who leads BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team, provides listeners with a front-row seat to the most important policy debates in Congress. In this episode of "The Cloakroom with Peter Roskam," Peter is joined by his BakerHostetler colleague, former Democratic Congressman Heath Shuler. Also joining the podcast is Jim Ellis, a 35-year veteran of federal politics and election forecasting. They dissect the 2024 election results: How did Donald Trump win every swing state? How big will the Republicans' Senate majority be? Will the GOP also hold the House?

