14 November 2024

The Cloakroom With Peter Roskam: Featuring Jake Sherman Of Punchbowl News (Podcast)

Former Congressman Peter Roskam, who leads BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team, provides listeners with a front-row seat to the most important policy and political debates in Congress.
Former Congressman Peter Roskam, who leads BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team, provides listeners with a front-row seat to the most important policy and political debates in Congress. In this episode of "The Cloakroom with Peter Roskam," Peter interviews Jake Sherman, a founder of Punchbowl News, a website that focuses on Congress. Sherman is also an NBC News contributor and co-author of a New York Times bestselling book on Congress and President Donald Trump's first term.

Peter and Sherman dissect this month's elections that returned Trump to the White House and may give Republicans majorities in both the House and the Senate. They also talk about what's on tap for Congress' post-election lame duck session and the priorities for the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

