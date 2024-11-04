ARTICLE
4 November 2024

Hannah Fried, Executive Director Of All Voting Is Local: Protecting Democracy On The Frontlines (Podcast)

Bracewell

Photo of E. Dee Martin
Photo of Caitlin Sickles
With the election just a week away, Madam Policy welcomes Hannah Fried, Executive Director of All Voting is Local, to discuss the critical issues surrounding voter access and the impact it has on our democracy. Hosts Dee Martin and Caitlin Sickles talk with Hannah to explore All Voting is Local's mission to ensure equitable access to the ballot and how they are working in all states to combat barriers faced by underrepresented communities and to fight the wave of misinformation currently facing America's elections. Want to hear about the work Hannah is doing to combat the "cost" of voting facing many Americans? Then tune in!

E. Dee Martin
Caitlin Sickles
