The Topline: Steptoe Appropriations Newsletter

The Topline will be taking a break until after the 2024 election and will be back in your inbox on Friday, November 15th.

In more than 100 years of practice, Steptoe has earned an international reputation for vigorous representation of clients before governmental agencies, successful advocacy in litigation and arbitration, and creative and practical advice in structuring business transactions. Steptoe has more than 500 lawyers and professional staff across the US, Europe and Asia.

Programming Note: The Topline will be taking a break until after the 2024 election and will be back in your inbox on Friday, November 15th.

ICYMI: With the election approaching and lawmakers eager to return to the campaign trail, as we predicted, Congress took the necessary steps this week to avoid a government shutdown.

After a six-month continuing resolution (CR) failed to gain traction last week, negotiators from both chambers met to agree upon a "clean" CR with a shorter duration – extending funding to December 20th instead of March 2025 as House Republicans originally proposed. The bill includes $231 million in additional funding for the Secret Service.

The CR passed the House under suspension of the rules on Wednesday by a vote of 341-82. While a majority of Republicans supported the bill, more Democrats voted to approve the measure than Republicans. Following House passage, the Senate quickly brought the measure onto the floor, where it was approved by a vote of 78-18. President Biden then signed the bill into law on Thursday afternoon.

After the November election, Congress will have five weeks of session to wrap up FY25 negotiations. Earlier this week, Speaker Johnson warned his conference that there will not be a "Christmas omnibus" and stated that they will deal with individual appropriations bills in the lame duck. However, House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole (R-OK) said that it will be up to the President-elect to dictate if the appropriations process should pause until the new year. This leaves the door open for Congress to pass another CR into early 2025, letting the 119th Congress take the reins on finishing up FY25 funding.

Disaster Aid Delayed: Ironically, as lawmakers scramble to get back to their districts ahead of Hurricane Helene's landfall, the provision providing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with $10 billion in additional funding was ultimately removed from the final version of the CR in an attempt to maximize Republican votes. FEMA has recently been vocal about the fact that they are facing a $3 billion deficit by February. Although the final CR did extend FEMA's current funding until December 20th, the agency will undoubtedly need an additional infusion of cash in the next appropriations bill.

Preparing for FY26: With Congress out campaigning in October, clients are using this time to plan their FY26 requests.If you would like help in pulling that together, contact us.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.