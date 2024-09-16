ARTICLE
16 September 2024

Proposals Big And Small: Policy In The September 2024 Presidential Debate

On Sept. 10, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump participated in the first presidential debate since Harris became the Democratic nominee. The event took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was hosted by ABC without an in-person audience. The candidates were generally given two minutes to respond to questions, followed by the opportunity to deliver two-minute rebuttals and an additional one minute for clarification or other follow ups. As in the June debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, the candidates' microphones were muted between turns except when significant crosstalk occurred. There are no additional debates scheduled at this time.

To read the issue-by-breakdown click here.

