How The Legal Market Is Changing—and Why GCs Are Leading It (Podcast)

Global regulatory strategist Crispin Passmore and Axiom's Daniel Hayter explore how artificial intelligence and capital markets are forcing legal regulation to evolve at unprecedented speed. From unauthorized practice rules blocking innovation in the US to AI efficiency charges appearing on law firm invoices, they examine where regulation enables progress, where it creates barriers, and how general counsel can strategically leverage these regulatory shifts.

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Global regulatory strategist Crispin Passmore joins Axiom’s Daniel Hayter to examine how AI and capital are forcing legal regulation to evolve—fast. From unauthorized practice rules that block client-centered services in the US, to AI efficiency charges appearing on law firm invoices, to structural reform opening global law firms to outside capital, Passmore maps where regulation is enabling innovation, where it stands in the way, and how GCs can leverage these trends to their advantage right now.

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