AI In The Public Interest: The Risks Facing Boardrooms (Video)

In the Public Interest is excited to continue our “AI In the Public Interest” miniseries examining AI’s impact on the legal landscape and its broader implications for the day-to-day operations of organizations across industries. With the wider prevalence of companies utilizing AI to assist in decision making and determine future frameworks, these conversations will not only take stock of the current state of AI, but will also offer practical insights into what the future may hold.

The second episode features co-host Felicia Ellsworth (https://auth.wilmerhale.com/en/people...) in conversation with Partners Jessica Lewis (https://auth.wilmerhale.com/en/people...) and Josh Geltzer (https://auth.wilmerhale.com/en/people...) , along with President and CEO of EqualAI Miriam Vogel, on the increasing governance risk AI poses to boardrooms. They discuss why AI regulation and enforcement is quickly being added to board agendas as a pressing emerging challenge. Additionally, they identify specific considerations boards are keeping in mind as they tackle mission-critical AI risks, shifts in oversight structures, the development of incident response escalation plans, and more.