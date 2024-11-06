McDermott's Enforcement Outlook webinar series is designed to keep you up to date on the enforcement trends that might impact your organization's compliance strategy. Each episode is packed with practical guidance from our white-collar lawyers and occasional special guests, who share their inside knowledge from time working in government positions.

2024 Webinars:

SEC Enforcement: Key Updates and Trends: Explore the SEC's aggressive enforcement agenda and gain insights from former SEC lawyers on how recent Supreme Court decisions, election outcomes, and increased focus on gatekeepers and whistleblower protections will impact your company in 2025.

Updates to DOJ Corporate Compliance: What Companies Need to Know: Dive into the details of the US Department of Justice's (DOJ) updated Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs guidance, with a focus on risk assessment, compliance empowerment, reporting structures, and continuous improvement, with strategies to meet the latest standards.

Doctrine Disrupted: Doing Business in a Post-Chevron World: Gain a better understanding of the US Supreme Court's decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo that overruled the decades-old Chevron doctrine, and what lies ahead for the business community.

Hot Topics and Emerging Trends in False Claims Investigations and Litigation: Find out the latest trends and hot topics surrounding the False Claims Act (FCA).

Spotlight on DOJ's New Whistleblower Program and Other Enforcement Efforts: Dive into the DOJ's plans for a new whistleblower program and cover other takeaways from the 2024 American Bar Association National Institute on White Collar Crime that might impact your organization's compliance strategy.

Key Insights on Compliance and Enforcement Priorities for the Year Ahead: Unpack corporate responses to the DOJ's Enforcement Policy Updates and gain insight into the priorities for 2024.

2023 Webinars:

Digging Deeper on Voluntary Self-Disclosure from a Global Perspective: Explore the dynamic changes in self-disclosure regulations and analyze the implications of the new enforcement posture for companies adapting to an altered compliance landscape.

SEC Enforcement: Recent Trends and What to Expect: Gain new insights into what companies should be focusing on and thinking about in the future to comply with the US Securities and Exchange Commision's (SEC) aggressive enforcement agenda.

Protecting Your Business Against Non-Compliance and DOJ Penalties: Hear from our cross-disciplinary team of white-collar, employment, benefits and data privacy lawyers on what to do about the DOJ's new way of evaluating corporate compliance programs and the impact it will have on your company.

DOJ'S Compliance and Enforcement Priorities: Review key takeaways from 2022 and get a sneak peak at what DOJ will prioritize in 2023.

2022 Webinars:

Data Privacy Considerations in International Investigations: Find out the key issues companies should consider when processing data, transferring data across borders, and responding to document and data requests from law enforcement authorities.

Regulators Mount Up! Recent Developments in Government Oversight of Cybersecurity: Learn about recent developments in government oversight of cybersecurity for public companies, including key practical considerations for navigating this complex regulatory landscape.

Guest Speaker: Matt Gorham, Leader of PwC's Cyber & Privacy Innovation Institute and former Assistant Director of the FBI

Antitrust in the EU and US: Enforcement Trends and Risk Mitigation Strategies: Discover emerging enforcement approaches in the United States and Europe, what this means for your business and what you should consider doing now to adjust to the new policies.

Focus on SEC Enforcement: Review what has changed on the agenda for the SEC Enforcement Division and how leaders of public companies can respond to these changes proactively to mitigate their enforcement risk.

Guest Speakers:

Matt Jacques, Managing Director, Boston/Washington, DC, AlixPartners

Brad Mroski, Managing Director, Dallas/Washington, DC, AlixPartners

Managing AML Risk Under Heightened Scrutiny: Examine a special 360-degree assessment of current anti-money laundering (AML) enforcement priorities, compliance concerns and best practices for companies.

Focus on Healthcare Fraud: Dive into the top issues impacting the healthcare industry today, and how leaders can proactively respond to these challenges and mitigate their enforcement risk.

FCPA/Anti-Corruption: Gain strategies to help you remain diligent in anticipating and handling challenges brought by newly prioritized anti-corruption laws in a way that enhances—rather than disrupts—your business operations.

