SPRingBoard Environmental Law Podcast Episode 10: “Environmental Law, Explained: Practice, Purpose, And The Future Of The Field”

In this Climate Week NYC special episode, SPRingBoard host Ahlia Bethea is joined by Dr. Adam Orford, Associate Professor of Law at Fordham University School of Law, and Katherine Ghilain Trudell, Principal at SPR, for a candid discussion about the realities of practicing environmental law, the many career paths that exist, and the trends shaping the future of the field.

For over sixty years, Sive, Paget & Riesel has been a recognized leader in environmental law and litigation, municipal and land use law. The firm has unparalleled experience assisting clients in environmental review, brownfield cleanup and redevelopment, environmental permitting, and supporting corporate transactions with due diligence reviews and risk assessments.

What does an environmental lawyer actually do?

In this Climate Week NYC special episode, SPRingBoard host Ahlia Bethea is joined by Dr. Adam Orford, Associate Professor of Law at Fordham University School of Law, and Katherine Ghilain Trudell, Principal at SPR, for a candid discussion about the realities of practicing environmental law, the many career paths that exist, and the trends shaping the future of the field.

Whether you are considering a career in environmental law, undertaking a major development project, or simply curious about how environmental lawyers help move ideas from concept to completion, this episode offers an inside look at one of the legal profession’s most diverse and rapidly evolving fields.

Key takeaways:

Environmental lawyers are involved in far more than enforcement actions and pollution disputes. Their work often includes guiding housing, infrastructure, hospital, park, renewable energy, and redevelopment projects through environmental review, permitting, and litigation.

The most common mistake project sponsors make is waiting too long to engage environmental counsel. Early planning can help identify permitting requirements, address stakeholder concerns, build a strong administrative record, and minimize litigation risk.

Environmental law is highly collaborative. Lawyers often work closely with regulators, consultants, community stakeholders, and project sponsors to resolve issues and develop legally defensible outcomes.

A background in environmental science is not required to practice environmental law. Curiosity, strong legal skills, and the ability to quickly learn new technical concepts are often more important.

Administrative law is one of the most important foundations for environmental practice because so much environmental decision making occurs through agency processes and regulations.

Climate change is not solely an environmental law issue and is increasingly affecting unexpected areas of legal practice, including property, investment, and estate planning.

Current law students and lawyers looking to transition into the environmental field should pay particular attention to energy regulation, since environmental, energy, and utility issues are becoming increasingly interconnected.

Click HERE to listen to the full episode. The podcast is available on Spotify, iHeart, Youtube, and Amazon. Production support for this episode was provided by Charlotte Hawes, Legal Marketing Assistant at SPR.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.