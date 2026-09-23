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23 September 2026

ELI Will Hold Webinar On “Biofuels: The Latest Developments And Policy Considerations” On September 22, 2026

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Bergeson & Campbell

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Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
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The Environmental Law Institute will explore how biofuels can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel dependence across hard-to-abate sectors, while examining critical challenges in production including land use, water consumption, and food supply impacts. Expert panelists will discuss biofuel supply chains, carbon accounting methodologies, and the evolving policy landscape shaping decarbonization pathways.
United States Environment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
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On September 22, 2026, the Environmental Law Institute (ELI) and its GreenTech initiative will hold a webinar on “Biofuels: The Latest Developments and Policy Considerations.” According to ELI, using biofuels can lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduce reliance on fossil fuels in various hard-to-abate sectors. ELI notes that there are potential challenges with biofuel production, however, particularly as it relates to land use, water use, and the food supply. During the webinar, speakers will explain biofuel supply chains, carbon accounting, and the role of biofuels in decarbonization. Speakers will then provide an overview of the current state of biofuel policy before addressing related topics, such as feedstock sources, life-cycle assessments, carbon insetting and offsetting, capital investment cycles, future decarbonization pathways, and more. The webinar will be moderated by John Lovenburg, Vice President, Environment and Sustainability, BNSF Railway. Panelists will include:

  • Veronica Bradley, Director, Environmental Science, Clean Fuels Alliance America;
  • Richard Corey, Partner, AJW, Inc.; former Executive Officer, California Air Resources Board (CARB);
  • Audrey Denvir, Ph.D., Research Associate II, U.S. Lands, World Resources Institute;
  • Tim Pohle, Of Counsel, Beveridge & Diamond; and
  • Dave Slade, Principal Scientist, Biofuels, Chevron.

The webinar is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
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Carla Hutton
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