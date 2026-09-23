ELI Will Hold Webinar On “Biofuels: The Latest Developments And Policy Considerations” On September 22, 2026

On September 22, 2026, the Environmental Law Institute (ELI) and its GreenTech initiative will hold a webinar on “Biofuels: The Latest Developments and Policy Considerations.” According to ELI, using biofuels can lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduce reliance on fossil fuels in various hard-to-abate sectors. ELI notes that there are potential challenges with biofuel production, however, particularly as it relates to land use, water use, and the food supply. During the webinar, speakers will explain biofuel supply chains, carbon accounting, and the role of biofuels in decarbonization. Speakers will then provide an overview of the current state of biofuel policy before addressing related topics, such as feedstock sources, life-cycle assessments, carbon insetting and offsetting, capital investment cycles, future decarbonization pathways, and more. The webinar will be moderated by John Lovenburg, Vice President, Environment and Sustainability, BNSF Railway. Panelists will include:

Veronica Bradley, Director, Environmental Science, Clean Fuels Alliance America;

Richard Corey, Partner, AJW, Inc.; former Executive Officer, California Air Resources Board (CARB);

Audrey Denvir, Ph.D., Research Associate II, U.S. Lands, World Resources Institute;

Tim Pohle, Of Counsel, Beveridge & Diamond; and

Dave Slade, Principal Scientist, Biofuels, Chevron.

The webinar is free and open to the public, but registration is required.