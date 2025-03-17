ARTICLE
17 March 2025

Making Conservation A California Way Of Life Framework – Details On The Regulations That May Revolutionize The Way Water Is Used And Projects Are Developed In California (Podcast)

In the latest episode of Digging Into Land Use Law, Lori Anne Dolqueist and Alex Van Roekel discuss in detail the "Making Conservation a California Way of Life Framework" regulations and the impact...
United States California Environment
Lori Anne Dolqueist and Alexander J. Van Roekel
1598276a.jpg

In the latest episode of Digging Into Land Use Law, Lori Anne Dolqueist and Alex Van Roekel discuss in detail the "Making Conservation a California Way of Life Framework" regulations and the impact they may have throughout California. Regulations went into effect at the beginning of 2025 and compliance is required by 2027. Lori and Alex detail this framework that will impact all urban retail water suppliers throughout the state – a category that covers about 95% of California residents.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lori Anne Dolqueist
Lori Anne Dolqueist
Photo of Alexander J. Van Roekel
Alexander J. Van Roekel
