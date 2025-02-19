Environmental Developments To Watch In California In 2025

As California remains at the forefront of environmental progress and regulation, 2025 will usher in pivotal developments in state-level policies addressing product stewardship, contaminants of concern, climate change, mobile and stationary sources, worker safety, and water rights, among others.

Beveridge & Diamond closely tracks developments, upcoming deadlines, and business implications for companies with operations in California. Below we summarize key areas of activity and what companies should expect in the year ahead.

This article focuses exclusively on these state-driven initiatives and trends, setting aside the broader implications of federal policies under the Trump administration. As California adjusts its approach to align with or counter federal actions, we will provide a separate analysis later this year following the transition to the new administration.

Contaminants of Concern

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)

In September 2024, California's legislature enacted two new bills restricting the use of PFAS in consumer products.

AB 347 – This statute gives California's Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) enforcement authority over existing PFAS restrictions on textile articles (AB 1817), juvenile products (AB 652), and cookware and food packaging (AB 1200) (the "covered products" under the "covered PFAS restrictions"). AB 347 also requires manufacturers of covered products to submit a registration to DTSC by July 1, 2029, pay a registration fee, and submit a statement of compliance to DTSC confirming that each covered product complies with the covered PFAS restriction on the sale or distribution of the product that contains regulated PFAS. DTSC will begin enforcing this legislation after July 1, 2030. Given DTSC is the enforcement authority for the above-mentioned covered products, we expect DTSC to release guidance on interpreting AB 1817, AB 652, and AB 1200 in the future.

– This statute gives California's Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) enforcement authority over existing PFAS restrictions on textile articles (AB 1817), juvenile products (AB 652), and cookware and food packaging (AB 1200) (the "covered products" under the "covered PFAS restrictions"). AB 347 also requires manufacturers of covered products to submit a registration to DTSC by July 1, 2029, pay a registration fee, and submit a statement of compliance to DTSC confirming that each covered product complies with the covered PFAS restriction on the sale or distribution of the product that contains regulated PFAS. DTSC will begin enforcing this legislation after July 1, 2030. Given DTSC is the enforcement authority for the above-mentioned covered products, we expect DTSC to release guidance on interpreting AB 1817, AB 652, and AB 1200 in the future. AB 2515 – This statute prohibits companies from manufacturing, selling, or distributing menstrual products that contain regulated PFAS. "Regulated PFAS" means PFAS "intentionally added to a product" as of January 1, 2025, and will mean "PFAS in a product at or above a limit determined by the department" beginning January 1, 2027. Like AB 347, AB 2515 requires manufacturers to register with DTSC by July 1, 2029, pay a registration fee, and submit a statement of compliance confirming that menstrual products do not contain regulated PFAS.

We expect DTSC to initiate the rulemaking process for both statutes, which would include regulations regarding accepted testing methods for PFAS levels in menstrual products and third-party laboratory accreditations, and regulations to implement, interpret, and enforce the statutes. Both statutes require DTSC to adopt these regulations before January 1, 2029.

Proposition 65

California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, Health & Safety Code Section 25249.5 et seq. ("Proposition 65") prohibits persons in the course of doing business from knowingly and intentionally exposing individuals to certain listed chemicals above a safe harbor level, where one exists, without first providing a "clear and reasonable" warning to such individuals. (Health & Safety Code § 25249.6). The law applies to consumer product exposures, occupational exposures, and environmental exposures that occur in California. Presently, there are approximately 900 listed chemicals known by the State of California to cause cancer, reproductive harm, or both.

In 2025, we will continue to see developments in the implementation and enforcement of this law, of which manufacturers and retailers selling products in California should be aware.

Vinyl Acetate

On December 19, 2024, the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment's (OEHHA) Carcinogenic Identification Committee (CIC) voted to list vinyl acetate as a carcinogen under Proposition 65. Vinyl acetate is primarily used in glues, plastics, paints, paper coatings, and textiles. Exposure to the chemical can occur through dermal contact, inhalation, or ingestion.

Vinyl acetate was listed despite industry groups claiming that none of the recognized Proposition 65 authoritative bodies consider the chemical to be a carcinogen. OEHHA published evidence of the carcinogenicity of vinyl acetate, which was used by the CIC to support the listing.

Once listed, businesses have 12 months to provide any required warnings.

Warning Labels

Safe harbor regulations provide examples of long-form and short-form warnings deemed "clear and reasonable," which, if followed, offer businesses an affirmative defense in the event of enforcement. On December 6, 2024, OEHHA amended Proposition 65 to require companies to add at least one chemical name—or the name of two chemicals, if the warning covers both cancer and reproductive toxicity, unless the same chemical is listed for both endpoints—to the short-form warning on the product label for products manufactured and labeled after January 1, 2028. For example:

"[the warning symbol] WARNING: Cancer risk from exposure to [name of chemical]. See www.P65Warnings.ca.gov."

OEHHA has authorized the continued used of the earlier short-form warning template (that does not name the chemical) for products manufactured and labeled before January 1, 2028:

"[the warning symbol] WARNING: Cancer – www.P65Warnings.ca.gov."

Manufacturers and retailers selling products in California containing listed chemicals should review their product labeling protocols, as non-compliance may result in an enforcement action. Some manufacturers have employed generic short-form warnings to forestall enforcement actions without determining whether their products actually exposed consumers to listed chemicals. This practice will not be effective after 2027.

Amended Acrylamide Warning Label

On January 1, 2025, OEHHA's amendments to acrylamide warning label requirements took effect. The new regulation provides:

Warnings must now contain either:

"WARNING" "CA WARNING"; or "CALIFORNIA WARNING."

The warning must be followed by either:

"Consuming this product can expose you to acrylamide;" or "Consuming this product can expose you to acrylamide, a chemical formed in some foods during cooking or processing at high temperatures."

The warning must also be followed by at least one of the following:

"The International Agency for Research on Cancer has found that acrylamide is probably carcinogenic to humans;" "The United States Environmental Protection Agency has found that acrylamide is likely to be carcinogenic to humans;" or "The United States National Toxicology Program has found that acrylamide is reasonably anticipated to cause cancer in humans."

The warning may be followed by one or more of the following:

"Acrylamide has been found to cause cancer in laboratory animals"; "Many factors affect your cancer risk, including the frequency and amount of chemical consumed"' or "For more information including ways to reduce your exposure, see www.P65Warnings.ca.gov/acrylamide."

The newly amended warning language comes after years of ongoing litigation alleging that the previous warning mandate violated the First Amendment (California Chamber of Commerce v. Rob Bonta (2:19-cv-2019 DJC JDP)). Challengers allege that the warning remains unconstitutional as the state has failed to show that the warnings are purely factual and uncontroversial. As described below, the First Amendment is proving to be an effective defense in some circumstances.

Litigation Update: The Personal Care Products Council vs. Rob Bonta

In recent years, the First Amendment has served as a powerful tool for companies subject to Proposition 65 labeling requirements. A 2025 ruling in The Personal Care Products Council vs. Rob Bonta (2:23-cv-01006) will determine the legality of warning labeling requirements regarding titanium dioxide in consumer products. In 2025, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California is poised to rule on the parties' motions in the case. If the Court grants the Personal Care Products Council's (PCPC) summary judgment motion, the ruling will have far-reaching impacts on the enforcement of Proposition 65, bolstering the First Amendment defense to Proposition 65 claims where there is a reasonable scientific debate about the hazards of the listed chemical.

The action was brought in 2023 by PCPC a non-profit association of businesses in the cosmetic and personal care products industry, which sued California Attorney General Rob Bonta in his official capacity.

On June 12, 2024, the District Court issued an Order granting PCPC's request for a preliminary injunction enjoining Bonta and all private enforcers of Proposition 65 from filing new lawsuits to enforce the law's warning requirement for exposures to titanium dioxide. The District Court agreed with PCPC that the "Prop 65 warning requirements for Listed Titanium Dioxide are not purely factual because they tend to mislead the average consumer" since the warnings may convey a "false and/or misleading message that Listed Titanium Dioxide causes cancer in humans or will increase a consumer's risk of cancer." This, according to the District Court, renders PCPC likely to prevail on the merits of its First Amendment claim under Zauderer v. Off. of Disciplinary Couns. of Supreme Ct. of Ohio, 471 U.S. 626 (1985) (government may compel commercial speech so long as it is reasonably related to substantial governmental interest, purely factual, noncontroversial, and not unjustified or unduly burdensome).

PCPC's pending summary judgment motion was filed on September 10, 2024. If granted, this will be the third case successfully challenging Proposition 65 warnings on First Amendment grounds, with previous cases involving designated glyphosate and acrylamide. See Nat'l. Assoc. of Wheat Growers v. Bonta, 85 F.4th 1263 (9th Cir. 2023); Cal. Chamber of Comm. v. Bonta, 529 F. Supp. 3d 1099 (E.D. Cal. 2021).

Here, the District Court's June 12, 2024 ruling dramatically halted the prosecution of countless pending claims against cosmetic companies and retailers of cosmetics. A favorable ruling for PCPC in 2025 may embolden companies subject to Proposition 65 requirements to bring an array of constitutional challenges with respect to other designated chemicals, specifically businesses selling products containing a designated chemical where the underlying scientific basis for its designation is controversial. The District Court's language strongly casts doubt on the constitutionality of "misleading" Proposition 65 labels that lack an adequate scientific basis.

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and Recycling

California continues to pave the way for EPR laws that affect various products. Rulemaking efforts will continue through 2025.

AB 863 – Carpets

Governor Newsom approved AB 863 on September 27, 2024, governing carpet recycling in California. California enacted its first carpet stewardship law in 2010 and has since amended it multiple times. The latest law maintains several basic facets and updates the governance structure of California's current carpet stewardship program but nominally converts it to a carpet producer responsibility program following the expiration of the current 2023-2027 five-year carpet stewardship plan. The new law punts many specifics of the new program to the discretion of CalRecycle, including performance standards and metrics, key definitions, deadlines, and grounds for approving or revoking an approved plan. CalRecycle must adopt implementing regulations effective no earlier than December 31, 2026. The law purports to deem CalRecycle's adopted "performance standards" as immune from judicial review under the California Administrative Procedure Act. The law also calls for certain amendments to the existing carpet stewardship plan to be proposed and adopted sooner.

The new law requires all carpet producers doing business in California to form and register with a single producer responsibility organization (PRO). The law requires the PRO to develop a producer responsibility plan for the collection, transportation, recycling, and safe and proper management of covered products in California, along with related public outreach regarding the plan; review the plan at least every five years after approval; and submit annual reports to CalRecycle. An approved plan must be in place within 24 months of the effective date of CalRecycle's regulations under the new law, which may result in a deadline as early as December 31, 2028. All reports and records must be provided to CalRecycle under penalty of perjury. The law restricts public access to certain information collected for the purpose of administering this program.

The PRO must establish and provide a covered product assessment to be added to the purchase price of a covered product sold in the state by a producer to a California retailer or wholesaler or otherwise sold for use in the state. Each retailer and wholesaler is then required to add the assessment to the purchase price of all covered product sold in the state. This assessment of carpet sales in California parallels existing law. The new law does not specify any other available funding methods for implementing its requirements. The new law also requires the PRO to pay fees to CalRecycle, not to exceed CalRecycle's actual and reasonable regulatory costs to implement and enforce the program. It further newly requires all carpet sold in California to contain 5% of post-consumer recycled carpet content by 2028, and grants CalRecycle authority to set new rates for 2029 and beyond.

Additionally, the new law requires carpet producers to provide additional information to CalRecycle regarding California carpet sales and compliance with the requirements of an approved plan. CalRecycle must post on its website a list of producers that are in compliance with the requirements of the program. The existing carpet stewardship plan must be amended to allocate 8% of collected assessments to unions for apprenticeship program grants. Compared to current law, penalties for violations increase from $5,000 per day to $10,000 per day, and from $10,000 per day to $25,000 per day if the violation is intentional, knowing, or negligent. CalRecycle may audit a carpet stewardship organization and individual producers annually The law also clarifies that a carpet stewardship organization cannot delegate decision-making responsibility regarding a carpet stewardship plan to a person who is not a member of the organization's board.

SB 707 – Textiles

In September 2024, California's legislature enacted the first, and only current, statewide EPR textile program in the U.S. with the Responsible Textile Recovery Act of 2024. The Act requires qualified producers of apparel or textile articles to form and join a PRO that CalRecycle will approve by March 1, 2026. All eligible producers must join the PRO by July 1, 2026. Once formed, the PRO must submit a statewide plan for the collection, transportation, repair, sorting, recycling, and the safe and proper management of covered clothing and textiles to CalRecycle for review. Once the plan is approved, retailers, importers, distributors, and online marketplaces will not be permitted to sell, distribute, offer for sale, or import a covered product into the state unless the producer of the covered product is listed as in compliance. The PRO will charge each participant-producer annual fees for its operation.

By July 1, 2030, or upon approval of the plan, whichever occurs first, noncompliant producers of covered products will be subject to administrative civil penalties up to $50,000 per day.

The Act directs CalRecycle to adopt regulations to implement its provisions with an effective date of no earlier than July 1, 2028. The rulemaking process will be carried out in accordance with California's Administrative Procedure Act, which provides opportunities for the public, including industry representatives, to shape the policy going forward. Rulemaking efforts associated with SB 707 are not yet listed on CalRecycle's website, but given the short deadlines imposed by the Act, we can expect updates in the near future.

AB 187 – Mattresses

California's legislature established the Used Mattress Recovery and Recycling Act (Mattress EPR Act) in 2013 and most recently updated it in 2019. The Mattress EPR Act, which CalRecycle administers, applies to manufacturers, renovators, distributors, and retailers that sell, offer for sale, or import a mattress into California. At least once every five years, the mattress recycling organization reviews the plan for the recovery and recycling of used mattresses and determines whether amendments are necessary. Each year, CalRecycle, through the Mattress Recycling Council, posts lists of compliant manufacturers, renovators, and distributors on its website. If the manufacturer, brand, renovator, or distributor is not on this list, no retailer or distributor may sell a mattress in the state until the department affirms they are in compliance.

CalRecycle may impose an administrative civil penalty of not more than $500 per day on any manufacturer, mattress recycling organization, distributor, recycler, renovator, or retailer violating the Mattress EPR Act. However, if the violation is intentional, knowing, or reckless, the department may impose an administrative civil penalty of not more than $5,000 per day.

SB 551 – Beverage Containers

SB 551, or the California Beverage Container Recycling and Litter Reduction Act, took effect on September 29, 2024 as an urgency statute, necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, or safety within the meaning of Article IV of the California Constitution. Plastic beverage containers sold by a beverage manufacturer must contain a specified average percentage of post-consumer recycled plastic per year. Manufacturers of beverages sold in a plastic beverage container subject to the California Redemption Value fee must report to CalRecycle certain information about the amounts of virgin plastic and post-consumer recycled plastic used for those containers for sale in California in the previous calendar year. The law authorizes certain beverage manufacturers to submit a consolidated report to CalRecycle with other beverage manufacturers, in lieu of individual reports, if those beverage manufacturers share rights to the same brands or the products of which are distributed, marketed, or manufactured by a single reporting beverage manufacturer. This consolidated report must be submitted under penalty of perjury and pursuant to standardized forms prescribed by CalRecycle.

SB 54 – Plastics and Packaging

At the start of this year, CalRecycle was required to adopt any necessary regulations to implement and enforce its Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act (SB 54). SB 54 imposes EPR on "producers" of packaging materials for achieving the source reduction, recyclability or composability, and recycling rates for their products. Producers may comply with SB 54's requirements by either joining the Circular Action Alliance (CAA), the PRO selected by the state to administer SB 54, or through assuming individual responsibility for compliance.

CalRecycle met its regulation deadline under SB 54 by publishing the Source Reduction Baseline Report on December 31, 2024, followed by updates to the list of Covered Material Categories regulated by SB 54 on January 1, 2025. The updates to the Covered Material Categories include an increase in materials considered to be "recyclable" or "compostable" while the Source Reduction Baseline Report establishes a baseline measurement for the Department and CAA to define source reduction targets, develop plans and budgets, and the track progress of SB 54's implementation.

On January 1, 2025, SB 54's prohibition on the sale, distribution, or importation of expanded polystyrene (EPS) food service items—unless the producer can demonstrate that all EPS used in the state meets a recycling rate of least 25%—went into effect. EPS food service producers may now be subject to notices of violation from CalRecycle and enforcement of penalties for noncompliance of up to $50,000 per violation, per day. Recycling rate mandates for plastic-covered materials do not go into effect until 2028.

SB 1143 – Paint

In September 2024, California enacted SB 1143, which expands the state's existing Architectural Paint Recovery Program to include a wider range of paint products. "Paint product" is now defined to include interior and exterior architectural coatings, aerosol coating products, nonindustrial coatings, and coating-related products sold in containers of five gallons or less for commercial or homeowner use.

The law tasks CalRecycle with administering the program and approving a stewardship plan for the newly covered paint products. Retailers, importers, distributors, and online marketplaces will be prohibited from selling, offering for sale, or importing these products in California unless the producers are in compliance with the stewardship plan. Producers may comply with SB 1143 requirements by either joining PaintCare, the only recognized paint stewardship organization representing paint manufacturers in California, or through assuming individual responsibility for compliance.

All eligible products must comply with the new requirements by January 1, 2028, or an earlier date set by an approved stewardship plan. By July 1, 2030, or upon approval of the plan, whichever comes first, noncompliant producers will face administrative civil penalties up to $50,000 per day.

Climate Regulation

SB 261 and SB 253

After a year of uncertainty driven by budget constraints, California seems poised to implement its climate disclosure laws (SB 261 and SB 253) that were first passed in 2023. In September 2024, the Legislature passed SB 219, which granted the California Air Resources Board (CARB) a 6-month extension to issue the requisite rules that must be adopted by no later than July 1, 2025. CARB is responsible for administering SB 261 and SB 253.

On December 16, 2024, CARB posted an Information Solicitation that calls for public comments on the implementation of the laws and related issues. The Information Solicitation also invites input on key aspects of the climate disclosure framework that have been subject to speculation since the laws were enacted, such as the definition of "entity that does business in California" (clarifying the cohort within the scope of the laws); the methods for measuring and reporting scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 emissions; and third-party verification and assurance requirements. The deadline to submit comments through CARB's website is February 14, 2025.

Cal Chamber v. CARB

On January 30, 2024, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups filed Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America et al. v. California Air Resources Board (CARB) et al., No. 2:24-cv-00801 (C.D. Cal. 2024) challenging SB 253 and SB 261 for violation of the First Amendment, the Supremacy Clause, and the U.S. Constitution's limitations on extraterritorial regulation, including the dormant Commerce Clause.

Regarding the First Amendment facial challenge, the Plaintiffs alleged the laws "compel companies to publicly express a speculative, noncommercial, controversial, and politically-charged message that they otherwise would not express." Concerning the Supremacy Clause, they argued that by requiring companies to make speculative public statements about emissions and climate-related financial risk, the laws enable "activists and policymakers to single out companies," pressuring them to reduce emissions within and outside California. As for the constitutional claims, the Plaintiffs alleged that California lacks authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions outside of the state and that the laws are invalid under the U.S. Constitution's limitations on extraterritorial regulation because they heavily intrude on Congress's authority to regulate interstate and foreign commerce.

To expedite the District Court's ruling, the Plaintiffs moved for summary judgment on the First Amendment challenge. Simultaneously, CARB moved to dismiss the Plaintiffs' Supremacy Clause and extraterritorial regulation claims. On November 5, 2024, the District Court denied the Plaintiffs' motion. The Court held that the First Amendment applied to SB 253 and 261; however, it concluded that the constitutional challenge involves factual questions that go beyond pure legal analysis and thus, completing a "fact-driven task" was necessary to decide which of the laws' applications violate the First Amendment. It held that further discovery is required to complete this "fact-driven" task.

The District Court indicated that it would address CARB's motion to dismiss in a separate order. That motion is pending as of the date of this publication.

SB 1383 – Organic Waste & Food Collection

Since CalRecycle adopted regulations implementing SB 1383, California communities have made progress in diverting and reducing the disposal of organic waste and thereby reducing the amount of methane emissions from landfills. According to California's Short-Lived Climate Pollutant Reduction Strategy, 93% of jurisdictions with requirements for collection reported having residential organics collection, and 100% of California communities expanded programs to send still-fresh, unsold food to Californians in need, reducing the waste large food businesses send to landfills every year. Through SB 619, 126 jurisdictions have been granted additional time to comply with SB 1383 regulations.

While progress has been made, local jurisdictions continue to struggle to meet the law's mandates (namely, reduce organic waste disposal by 75% and reduce edible food waste by 20% by 2025). Rather than revising those mandates or pausing the implementation of SB 1383 to ensure jurisdictions weren't sanctioned for missing implementation deadlines, the legislature enacted a number of laws to address some of the concerns raised by the regulated community. These include SB 2902, AB 2346, and SB 1046.

SB 2902 extends the rural jurisdiction exemption to comply with organics collection and procurement requirements until January 1, 2027. AB 2346 allows jurisdictions to count specified compost products toward their goals and adopt a five-year procurement target instead of annual goals, and SB 1046 directs CalRecycle to create a programmatic environmental impact report for small to medium composting facilities, aiding local governments and composters by streamlining permitting.

Although CalRecycle initiated formal enforcement actions in 2024, there is no indication that the agency has fined or sanctioned any jurisdiction for non-compliance. As the 2025 target date has now passed, expect enforcement efforts to increase in the months and years ahead.

Energy Efficiency Standards

As covered in our December 10, 2024 news alert, manufacturers and sellers of consumer products in California should be aware that the California Energy Commission continues to bring more enforcement actions and assess large civil penalties for violations of its Title 20 Appliance Efficiency Program. At a time when federal appliance efficiency standard enforcement is expected to recede due to the recent presidential election and imminent transition, California enforcement is likely to continue to grow. Regulated businesses, therefore, should pay increasing attention to Title 20 compliance, not only to avoid large fines but also to ensure continued access to their products in the lucrative California market.

Stationary Source Regulation

AB 1465 – Air Quality Management Districts (AQMDs) Granted Authority to Seek Triple Penalties

For years, the penalty ceilings in California's Health & Safety Code have limited the ability of California's regional AQMDs to collect civil penalties for rule violations. Starting January 1, 2025, AB 1465 tripled these ceilings. For example, the typical maximum penalty for strict liability violations—previously $12,090 per violation—has escalated to $36,270 per violation. The new law also requires that air districts (or a court) consider items like health impacts and community disruptions when evaluating penalty amounts (in addition to other factors required to be considered by law). These elevated ceilings only apply to stationary sources that have a Federal Clean Air Act Title V permit and emit certain defined compounds. How air districts will wield this new authority has yet to be seen, but we expect to see increasing penalties for many sources as a result.

Indirect Source Rules Will Continue to be a Hot Topic

While regional air districts are generally limited in their legal authority to regulate mobile sources (that authority is reserved for California's state air regulator, CARB), indirect source rules (regulation of stationary sources that attract emissions from mobile sources) have received renewed attention as a means by which air districts seek to curb air pollution. With the incoming Trump administration signaling its intent to limit California's ability to regulate mobile sources, air districts will likely be incentivized to find creative ways to indirectly regulate mobile sources within their districts.

In 2024, the South Coast AQMD received U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approval to include such an indirect source rule (ISR) for warehouses as part of its state implementation plan. South Coast AQMD also adopted an ISR in 2024 applicable to rail yards and has been working on a rule applicable to ports for years, which it promises to bring before its board for approval in 2025.

Perhaps observing the South Coast AQMD's recent ISR adoptions, the Bay Area AQMD also included an ISR in its 2025 rulemaking forecast. However, exactly what such a rule for this district might look like or what source it might seek to regulate remains to be seen.

New National Ambient Air Quality Standard for PM 2.5 Will Likely Drive Rulemaking Activity

California's major regional air quality districts (the Bay Area AQMD, the South Coast AQMD, and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District) have jurisdiction over areas considered to be in non-attainment of national standards regarding particulate matter (PM) 2.5. Areas in persistent non-attainment status risk federal sanctions and the loss of federal highway funding. In early 2024, EPA tightened the PM 2.5 standards even further. As a result, some air districts may consider rulemakings designed to reduce PM2.5 pollution within their jurisdictions. Given that mobile sources are a major contributor of this pollutant, ISR options may become even more appealing in 2025 and beyond.

Mobile Source Regulation

The Clean Air Act preempts states from adopting their own emission standards for new motor vehicles and new motor vehicle engines. However, Section 209 of the Clean Air Act allows California to set its own emissions standards if EPA grants a waiver from the federal preemption or EPA authorizes California to enforce its own standards despite the preemption. In the past year, CARB submitted requests for waiver or authorization for several regulations.

If the current EPA administration does not grant the pending waiver requests, then it is unclear how EPA under the Trump administration will decide on the waiver requests. Our November 6, 2024 news alert discusses these waiver issues in more detail.

CARB also enacted the zero-emission forklift regulation on August 2, 2024. The regulation accelerates the transition towards zero-emission forklifts by restricting fleet operators/owners from owning, possessing, and operating Large Spark Ignition (LSI) forklifts starting on January 1, 2026, and requiring fleet operators to phase out Class IV LSI forklifts of any rated capacity, as well as Class V LSI Forklifts with rated capacity less than 12,000 pounds according to the compliance schedule in the Regulation. These forklifts will need to be phased out by January 1, 2038.

Cal/OSHA Developments

Cal/OSHA Lead Exposure Regulations

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health's (Cal/OSHA) updated lead standards, which were approved on February 15, 2024, and went into effect on January 1, 2025. These apply to both general and construction worksites and replace standards that are decades old, based on data from over 40 years ago. The amended standards modify the permissible exposure limit (PEL), action level (AL), workplace hygiene practices, and medical surveillance requirements relating to lead in the workplace.

The reduction of the PEL and AL is significant; the threshold that triggers various regulatory requirements is now considerably lower. Many new industries will likely be covered. The PEL is now 10 µg/m3 (8-hour-time weighted average), an 80% reduction from the earlier PEL (50 µg/m3). The AL is now 2 µg/m3, a 93% drop from the prior AL (30 µg/m3).

Regulations for General Industry now define certain tasks as "Presumed Significant Lead Work" (PSLW). Until employers perform an employee exposure assessment, they are required to provide employees performing PSLW with interim protections.

For the construction industry, the regulations also define various "trigger tasks" levels, which assume a certain level of employee exposure. These "triggers" require protective measures for employees performing these tasks until an employee exposure assessment is completed.

Cal/OSHA Silica Emergency Temporary Standard

Cal/OSHA stated that California is experiencing a "silicosis epidemic" among artificial stone fabrication workers. In December 2023, the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board (OSHB) approved the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) on Respirable Crystalline Silica (RCS) in response to these circumstances. The ETS intends to protect employees working with artificial and natural stone containing more than 10% crystalline silica. Additional protections apply to workers performing "high exposure trigger tasks."

On December 19, 2024, OSHB voted unanimously to make the Silica ETS permanent. The decision is a step towards making these emergency measures permanent. The current proposal continues the protections the ETS has introduced, with some changes. These include a new medical removal subsection and updates to the medical surveillance subsection.

The proposed medical removal provisions provide protections to employees when a physician or other licensed healthcare professional (PLHCP) recommends that they be removed from a job assignment or that the job be modified to reduce exposure to RCS. The proposed updates to the medical surveillance provisions include specific medical procedures to be conducted for the required initial and periodic examinations. PLCHPs and specialists would also be required to submit certain information to the California Department of Public Health for each silica medical examination conducted.

The Office of Administrative Law has 30 days to approve or deny the proposal. We expect a decision in mid-January 2025.

Cal/OSHA Increases Staffing for Its Bureau of Investigations Unit

In August 2024, Cal/OSHA announced that it had increased staffing for its Bureau of Investigations (BOI) unit. Cal/OSHA says this would "allow BOI to tackle more cases and ensure that the most negligent of employers are held accountable."

The BOI is responsible for investigating employee fatality and serious injury cases, and preparing and referring cases to local and state prosecutors for criminal prosecution. Cal/OSHA was criticized in early 2024 for the short-staffed status of BOI. Given the recently enhanced staffing, employers should expect that BOI investigations will likely increase in 2025.

Bird Flu

On December 18, 2024, Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency for Avian influenza (H5N1) ("bird flu") in California. On December 27, 2024, the Division of Workers' Compensation (DWC) advised employers and healthcare professionals to look for occupational cases of bird flu. There have been no cases of human-to-human transmission in California—nearly all affected persons had exposure to infected cattle. In light of DWC's recommendations, employers should nevertheless review Cal/OSHA's guidance on bird flu for employers.

Water Rights, Tribal Issues, Public Lands, Endangered Species

Threatened Species Listing of Monarch Butterfly

On December 12, 2024, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) proposed listing the monarch butterfly as a threatened species with a special section 4(d) rule under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). The special 4(d) rule would provide very narrow exemptions to the ESA's broad prohibition on unauthorized take for certain types of activities that may otherwise impact the species. FWS also proposed designating nearly 4,500 acres in California as critical habitat that would extend from the California Bay Area's Marin County down the state's western coast to Ventura County north of Los Angeles.

If finalized as proposed, this listing would stand as the largest listing decision in ESA history, affecting the entire lower forty-eight states. FWS is receiving public comment through March 12, 2025.

Central Valley Project and State Water Project

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation)'s Central Valley Project (CVP), which is operated jointly with the California Department of Water Resources' State Water Project (SWP), manages the collection, storage, and transport of many millions of acre-feet of water through the Central Valley for delivery to irrigators and municipalities and to meet state and federal ecological and species requirements. In 2018, California finalized revisions to its Water Quality Control Plan for the San Francisco Bay and San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta (Bay-Delta) to require that more flows from the San Joaquin and Sacramento Rivers would reach the Bay-Delta for water quality and fish and wildlife enhancement, accordingly reducing water supplies for agricultural irrigators. In 2019, the previous Trump administration responded by committing to increasing CVP water supplies for agricultural users through changes to long-term operations of the CVP, pursuant to a 2019 ESA biological opinion or "BiOp."

These ESA changes were promptly challenged by California and environmental organizations as insufficiently protective of Bay-Delta salmon and smelt populations, habitats, and spawning activities. They were first enjoined by federal court and later remanded to the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) and FWS under the Biden administration. The cases were stayed during NMFS and FWS's reconsideration of new CVP and SWP operating rules, in favor of an interim operations plan (IOP), which was extended through December 2024 to allow for the issuance of new CVP and SWP BiOps. See March 28, 2024 Order in Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen's Associations v. Raimondo, Civ. Nos. 20-00426, -00431 (E.D. Cal.). On December 20, 2024, on the verge of another change in administration, Reclamation issued its Record of Decision for the "Long-Term Operation of the Central Valley Project and State Water Project" based on 2024 BiOps, to mixed reviews from environmentalists and water users alike. It is likely that these new "California water rules" will spark new rounds of both litigation challenges and regulatory reconsideration in 2025.

Yurok Tribe v. Klamath Water Users Association

In this appeal before the Ninth Circuit (Nos. 23-15499 and 23-15521, consolidated), the Klamath Water Users Association (KWA) and Klamath Irrigation District (KID) sought review of a 2023 federal district court decision holding that an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) order prohibiting Reclamation from releasing stored water subject to adjudicated irrigation rights from Upper Klamath Lake to protect and restore endangered fish species was preempted by the ESA. KWA and KID had sought declaratory relief that the ESA does not authorize Reclamation to release water from Upper Klamath Lake, arguing that the case does not involve any issue of preemption, because Reclamation does not have authority under its enabling act to appropriate rights to use water in violation of Oregon law, and the ESA does not expand these Reclamation authorities. OWRD subsequently withdrew its order.

The Ninth Circuit heard oral argument on June 12, 2024, but the court, just prior to the hearing, indicated that it perceived potential jurisdictional issues due to the OWRD withdrawal having mooted the initial challenge to its order. At oral argument, KID urged the court to certify key questions to the Oregon Supreme Court concerning Reclamation's authority to use and control the use of water under Oregon law, arguing that Oregon's water rights and laws governing the use and control of water in Upper Klamath Lake were established long before the ESA was enacted, that Section 8 of the Reclamation Act mandates compliance with state water law and water rights, and that controlling precedent makes clear that state law governs whether Reclamation has authority or discretion to meet its ESA obligations using stored irrigation water subject to adjudicated water rights. Therefore, these state law questions should be addressed independently of the federal question of Reclamation's ESA obligations and their preemptive consequences. Briefing on KID's motion for certification continued into December 2024, so a Ninth Circuit ruling on the merits, or as to whether the questions will proceed for now in state or federal court, can be expected in 2025.

Water

On November 20, 2024, EPA Region 9 published in the Federal Register its Final Designation of formerly unregulated stormwater discharges from commercial, industrial, and institutional (CII) properties for required National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) stormwater permitting. The designation applies to CII facilities consisting of five or more acres of impermeable surfaces (in the case of unpermitted facilities) or five or more total acres (in the case of unpermitted portions of facilities already holding a NPDES permit and no exposure certificate, and in the case of non-notice of non-applicability (NONA) covered portions of facilities with a NONA) in two watersheds in the Los Angeles County area. This expansion of stormwater regulation is a joint effort between EPA Region 9 and the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board. The Water Board prepared the corresponding draft CII General Permit and is expected to hold a public hearing on the draft permit now that EPA's designation is final.

The incoming Trump administration may reevaluate the Final Designation and consider rescinding it, but it may take some time for new EPA staffers to address this action. In the interim, it will be critical for parties adversely affected by the Final Designation to expeditiously seek judicial review—and a stay or preliminary injunction—to protect their interests.

