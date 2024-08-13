Intervention And The Environmental Rights Amendment

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI “Highly Recommended Law Firm” for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Last month, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court held that
environmental groups could intervene in litigation to use the
Environmental Rights Amendment of the Pennsylvania Constitution to
support a regulation even though the Department of Environmental
Protection had declined to make that argument. See Shirley v.
Pennsylvania Legislation Reference Bureau, No. 85 MAP 2022
(Pa. July 18, 2024). Because the courts have not fleshed out all
the nuances of what the Environmental Rights Amendment means, this
superficially procedural decision may have important implications
for how that constitutional jurisprudence develops.