Minnesota PFAS Reporting Deadline Extended To Sept. 15, 2026

Minnesota's Pollution Control Agency has extended the deadline for manufacturers to report intentionally added PFAS in products sold in the state, moving the initial compliance date to September 15, 2026...

Under Minn. Stat. § 116.943 (Amara’s Law), passed in May 2023, manufacturers selling products in Minnesota must report any intentionally added PFAS as part of the state’s PFAS pollution prevention initiative. To help companies meet these requirements, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) recently extended the initial reporting deadline to September 15, 2026, with an option to request a 90‑day extension to Dec.14, 2026. Extension and waiver request forms are available on the MPCA PFAS in products webpage. Requests must be postmarked by Aug. 16, 2026.

More than 500 manufacturers have registered in the PFAS Reporting Information System for Manufacturers (PRISM), with early reports now publicly accessible (except for trade secrets). While the system is fully operational, MPCA acknowledged the challenges of collecting complex supply chain data and entering information into PRISM. In response, MPCA is releasing new educational tools and technical assistance resources, including:

How‑to videos available later this spring for key reporting tasks.

An updated reporting guide explaining PRISM’s basic functions.

A supplemental guide for specific reporting scenarios and compliance tips.

Expanded frequently asked questions and technical support by email or live “office hours.”

Manufacturers will be considered in compliance with Amara’s Law if they provide all PFAS data available by the Sept.15, 2026, deadline and maintain records of efforts to obtain additional supply chain information. Guidance on this requirement appears on page 5 of the Supplemental PRISM Guide (March 2026 version). Reports can be updated annually as new information becomes available using PRISM’s “copy report” feature.

MPCA continues to refine PRISM—most recently adding thousands of chemicals, improved functionality, and upgrades in PRISM 1.2, featuring user interface enhancements such as direct template downloads, locked header columns, and improved session timeout warnings. These updates are designed to reduce reporting burdens and improve data quality. While these technical updates do not affect ongoing reports, MPCA has also expanded its support to include virtual “office hours” via video for complex technical issues. Detailed upgrade logs and required forms can be found on the MPCA’s dedicated PFAS reporting webpage.

The extended timeline will afford manufacturers additional time to gather data, laying the foundation for Minnesota’s goal of eliminating all nonessential PFAS use by 2032. Companies subject to reporting requirements under Amara’s Law should continue any necessary data collection in connection with the reporting requirements. For official regulatory details, see Minnesota Rules – PFAS Reporting Requirements, as well as the MPCA’s guidance resources linked above and below.

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