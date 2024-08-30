EPA Finalizes Updates To Strengthen Safer Choice Standard

On Aug. 8, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released updates to its Safer Choice Standard (the "Standard"), a program that makes it easier for consumers to find cleaning products that are safe for their families and the environment, including changing the Standard's name to the Safer Choice and Design for the Environment (DfE) Standard. The new Standard identifies the requirements products must meet to earn the Safer Choice label or the DfE logo. The Safer Choice label certifies products containing ingredients that have met specific human health and environmental toxicological criteria. The DfE program is similar to Safer Choice and helps consumers and commercial buyers identify antimicrobial products that meet the health and safety standards of the normal pesticide registration process required by the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) and DfE certification criteria as identified in the Standard.

In order to carry the Safer Choice label, the EPA reviews all chemicals in the relevant products to ensure they meet strict safety criteria for human health and the environment, including carcinogenicity, reproductive/developmental toxicity, toxicity to aquatic life, and persistence in the environment. Moreover, Safer Choice partners are required to implement sustainable packaging measures and to improve packaging profiles for their recognized products.

The Standard covers a broad scope of products, including detergents, cleaners, and antimicrobial products. The Safer Choice label is applied to products including but not limited to: glass cleaners, general purpose cleaners, washroom cleaners, carpet cleaners, laundry detergents, graffiti removers, boat and car care, drain cleaners and floor care, and other formulated chemical products. The DfE logo is reserved for EPA-registered antimicrobial products.

On Nov. 13, 2023, the EPA announced proposed updates to the Standard. The EPA held an informal webinar on Dec. 19, 2023, on the proposed plans for updating the Standard. Following the EPA's presentation, there was an open comment period that closed on Jan. 16, 2024, and a final release of the updates to the Standard on Aug. 8, 2024.

This is the EPA's fourth update of the Standard since it was first created in 2009. The EPA periodically updates the Standard to remain current with the state of scientific and technological innovation, increase transparency, reduce redundancy, and expand the scope of the program when needed. According to the EPA's Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Deputy Assistant Administrator for Pollution Prevention Jennie Romer, "These proposed updates to the Safer Choice Standard will increase transparency, safety, and sustainability in consumer and commercial products."

The final updated Standard includes, along with the name change to the title of the Standard, the following changes:

A new certification program for cleaning service providers that use Safer Choice and DfE-certified products. The Cleaning Service Certification logo is available for businesses that use cleaners, detergents, disinfectants, and related products as part of their primary operations.

Strengthened criteria that pet care products must meet to ensure they use only the safest possible ingredients for humans, pets, and the environment.

Updated safer packaging criteria, ensuring primary packaging does not include any unintentionally added per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) or other chemicals of concern.

Strengthened sustainable packaging requirements in response to consumer demand and innovations in packaging materials and technologies.

Updated criteria for wipe products to ensure certified wipes contain "Do Not Flush" language to help reduce damage to wastewater treatment systems.

New, optional energy efficiency or use reduction criteria to encourage companies to use less water, use renewable energy, and improve energy efficiency.

