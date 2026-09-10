First District Court In The Fourth Circuit Holds That The TCPA’s Do-Not-Call Provision Does Not Cover Text Messages

Duane Morris Takeaways: On September 3, 2026, in Card, et al. v. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Holdings, Inc., No. 26-CV-00433, 2026 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 201636 (M.D.N.C. Sept. 3, 2026), Judge Catherine Eagles of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina dismissed a putative class action brought under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (the “TCPA””), on the basis that § 227(c)(5) of the statute does not extend to text messages. The decision follows the Seventh Circuit’s recent ruling in Steidinger v. Blackstone Medical Services, 182 F.4th 532 (7th Cir. 2026) and represents the first district court within the Fourth Circuit to hold that a text message is not a “telephone call” within the meaning of § 227(c)(5).

Case Background

On May 11, 2026, Plaintiff Shawn Card (“Plaintiff” or “Card”) sued R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Holdings, Inc. (“Reynolds”) under the TCPA claiming the company violated the national do-not-call registry’s requirements. Because Plaintiff alleged his phone number was registered on the national-do-not-call registry, allegedly received unwanted text messages from Reynolds, and supposedly never consented to receive those text messages, he claimed that Reynolds violated § 227(c)(5) of the TCPA.

In the complaint, Plaintiff also sought to represent a class of similarly situated individuals who also received text messages that allegedly violated the TCPA’s long-standing prohibition on telephone calls to numbers on the national do-not-call registry. Plaintiff specifically relied on § 227(c)(5) of the TCPA, which purports to create a private right of action for an individual “who has received more than one telephone call within any 12-month period by or on behalf of the same entity in violation of the regulations prescribed under this subsection.”

Reynolds moved to dismiss and argued that § 227(c)(5) does not apply to text messages. Plaintiff opposed that motion.

The Court’s Decision

Judge Eagles found the reasoning of the Seventh Circuit’s recent decision in Steidinger persuasive and dismissed the complaint because text messages “do not fall within the private right of action created by § 227(c)(5).” Card, 2026 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 201636, at *3.

Judge Eagles explained § 227(c)(5) references a “telephone call” and not a “telephone solicitation,” as used elsewhere in the statute, and which is expressly defined to include telephone messages. This decision demonstrated that “Congress intended ‘telephone call’ in § 227(c)(5) to have a narrower scope.” Id. Thus, the structure and text of the TCPA supported this interpretation.

In addition, Judge Eagles also took care to note that – prior to McLaughlin Chiropractic Associates, Inc. v. McKesson Corporation, 606 U.S. 146, 168 (2025) – most courts had presumed that § 227(c)(5) applied to text messages based largely on the Federal Communications Commission’s (the “FCC”) regulations. But after McKesson, those cases are no longer good law because that case “changed the standard for judicial deference to agency statutory interpretation and called into question such decisions relying on the FCC’s interpretation.” Id. at *4.

Finally, Judge Eagles also rejected the approach adopted by the courts that have held the term “telephone call” encompasses text messages, such as Taha v. Momentive Software, Inc., 2026 WL 974297, at *3 (C.D. Cal. Mar. 11, 2026), which reasoned that “had Congress intended to eliminate textual communications from § 227(c)(5) it would have used the phrase ‘voice call,’ rather than ‘telephone call.’” Judge Eagles, however, noted that “the inverse is also true; if it had been the intent to include all types of communications, Congress more simply could have used the broader term ‘call’ as it did in §227(b), rather than ‘telephone call’ as it did in § 227(c)(5).” Id. at *6.

As a result, Judge Eagles concluded that Plaintiff failed to state a claim and became the first district court judge in the Fourth Circuit to conclude that § 227(c)(5) does not cover text messages.

Implications For Companies

The Card decision is significant for the growing split in authority as to whether the private right of action codified at § 227(c)(5) covers text messages. Card is the first court in the Fourth Circuit to hold that such text messages are not actionable. Indeed, there are now district courts in five federal circuits – including the entire Seventh Circuit – that hold text messages are not covered by this section of the statute. A chart summarizing this authority is depicted below.

Federal Circuit Sample Opinion 1st Circuit ⮽ 2nd Circuit ⮽ 3rd Circuit ⮽ 4th Circuit Card v. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Holdings, Inc., 2026 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 201636 (M.D.N.C. Sept. 3, 2026) 5th Circuit ⮽ 6th Circuit Stockdale v. Skymount Prop. Grp., LLC, 825 F. Supp. 3d 622 (N.D. Ohio 2026) 7th Circuit Steidinger v. Blackstone Med. Servs., 182 F.4th 532 (7th Cir. 2026) 8th Circuit Rush v. Selectquote Ins. Servs., Inc., 2026 WL 2495598 (W.D. Mo. July 30, 2026) 9th Circuit ⮽ 10th Circuit ⮽ 11th Circuit See, e.g., Davis v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc., 797 F. Supp. 3d 1270 (N.D. Fla. Aug. 26, 2025)

On the other hand, there are district courts in the First, Second, Third, and Fifth Circuits that have ruled in favor of the plaintiffs’ bar on this issue with no decisions ruling in favor of corporate defendants in those circuits. There are no district courts in the Tenth Circuit that have analyzed this issue. And the common wisdom is that Howard v. Republican National Committee, 164 F.4th 1119 (9th Cir. 2026) decided this issue for the entire Ninth Circuit.

One of the most interesting parts of Card is that Judge Eagles’s opinion suggests that the issue is still live in the Ninth Circuit. Howard was decided in the context of a § 227(b)(3) claim. Thus, when Judge Eagles suggested that the term “any call” in § 227(b)(3) is a “broader term” than was used in § 227(c)(5), it also suggests that there may be some daylight between Howard and the growing number of district courts that hold §227(c)(5) does not cover text messages. Card, 2026 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 201636, at *6.

While this decision is undoubtedly a positive development for corporate counsel, we are not yet at the stage where companies can consider revising their text messaging programs. The new decisions are coming in rapidly and the landscape is changing quickly. Nonetheless, the Card decision provides corporate defendants with a powerful tool to challenge putative § 227(c)(5) class actions, premised on the receipt of text messages, particularly in the Fourth Circuit. As a result, companies should continue to raise this argument and monitor this blog to stay on top of this growing split in authority.