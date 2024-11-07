ARTICLE
7 November 2024

ADA & Unruh Civil Rights Act Plaintiffs And Law Firms – 2024 Edition

On our ADA Compliance & Defense Blog, we have written extensively about Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and California Unruh Civil Rights Act lawsuits.
On our ADA Compliance & Defense Blog, we have written extensively about Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and California Unruh Civil Rights Act lawsuits. Many such lawsuits are filed by a small handful of serial plaintiffs and their law firms who actively seek out physical locations and websites of businesses that are allegedly not fully accessible. Once found, the plaintiff will sue the business and/or the landlord for disability discrimination. For example, a plaintiff might sue 3 businesses in a week because the accessible parking slope was above 2.1% or the website was not accessible for blind users' screen reading software. In such cases, the plaintiff typically seeks injunctive relief (a court order requiring compliance), statutory damages of $4,000 per occurrence, and attorneys' fees.

There are various defenses to such cases that my team and I explore when defending a client who has been sued. See my recent articles on that topic:

Common Defenses to Unruh Civil Rights Act and ADA Lawsuits (Part 1)
by Stuart Tubis

California Unruh Civil Rights Act Law Basics
by Stuart Tubis

For informational purposes, based on information available online, here is a list of law firms and plaintiffs who have or currently do file disability discrimination lawsuits:

Manning Law APC

Attorneys:

  • Joseph Manning, Esq., Michael Manning, Esq., Craig Cote, Esq., Phyl Grace, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • James Rutherford, Anthony Bouyer, James Shayler, Carmen John Perri, George Avalos, Suzanne Na Pier, Poupak Barekat, Kayla Reed, Perla Mageno, Jennifer Carbine, Rebecca Castillo, Cesar Cotto, Gabriela Cabrera, Jesus Torres

So. Cal. Equal Access Group

Attorneys:

  • Jason Kim, Esq., Jason Yoon, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Leemanuel Weilch, Mister Bailey, Robert Cauley, Deondre Raglin, Colton Bryant, Kimberly Frazier, Ana Ventura, Edmond Neal, Sam Benford, Melanie Delapaz, Korttney Elliot, Hee Soon Park, Latanya Williams, Luz Zendejas, Michael Rhambo, Kee Sook Ahn, Roy Yuin, In Sun Kil, Ignacio Vera, Yeoung Lee, Larry Dunn, Joshua Cuevas, Gabriel Dorsey, Jeremy Holland, Lamar Myers, Maria Garcia, Miguel Hernandez, Oscar Magallanes, Moises Villalobos, Jesus Garcia, Dennis Cooper, Juan Valencia, Nelson Chilin, Miriam Maldonado, Marquise Bailey, Alvaro Orosco, Guri Gonzalez, Yuri Doering, Mario Mendoza

Pacific Trial Attorneys

Attorneys:

  • Scott Farrell, Esq., Dave Reid, Esq., Victoria Knowles, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Rusty Rendon, Drew Hunthausen, Roy Rios, Walter Mitchell, Luis Licea, Brittney Mejico, Anita Ogletree, Ismael Herrera, Dominick Martin, Cheryl Thurston, Isabel Rendon, Walter Michell

Apex Trial Law

Attorneys:

  • Ryan Ferrell, Esq., Thomas Kohler, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Michael Sandoval, Thomas Dorobiala, Sonny Hernandez

Law Offices of Hakimi & Shahriari

Attorneys:

  • Anoush Hakimi, Esq., Peter Shahriari, Esq., Cody Cooper, Esq., Frederick Chernoff, Esq,

Plaintiffs:

  • Deloris Robbie Hurtado, Douglas Sed, Daniel Duran, Richard Silva, Teresa Esquivel, Eric Cleveland, Ed Hull, Lasandra Price, Dee Anne Evans, Michelle Bartick, George Jones, Teresa Hicks, Todd Williamson, John Irizawa, Amber Machowski, Vivik Shah,

Brodsky & Smith, LLC

Attorneys:

  • Evan J. Smith, Esq., Ryan P. Cardona

Plaintiffs:

  • Rosaura Navara, Donny Macias, Richard Bell, Kirby Velasco, Lee Mercado, Eddie Mack

The Reddy Law Firm LLC

Attorneys:

  • Prathima Reddy Price, Esq., Aaina Duggal, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Orlando Garcia, Brian Whitaker, Jose Luis Mendoza,

Seabock Price APC

Attorneys:

  • Amanda Seabock, Esq., Dennis Price, Esq., Christopher Seabock, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Rafael Arroyo, Dolores Lara-Fierro, Christopher Langer, Raul Uriarte Limon, Dwain Lammey, Martin Vogel, Anthony R. Gandara, Breanna Ballard, Jose Madriz, Tonia Sartin

Custodio & Dubey

Attorneys:

  • Miguel Custodio, Jr., Esq., Vineet Debey, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Jose Casillas, Rick Moran

All Access Group

Attorneys:

  • Irakli Karbelashvili, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Debra Volle, Tina Bouri, Samer Bouri, Bandali Bouri, Andrew Rovles, Malisa Robles, Daniel Robles, James Alger

Beverly Hill Trial Attorneys

Attorneys:

  • Azar Mouzari, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Aderiyike Lawal

Law Office of Peter Kristofer Strojnik

Attorneys:

  • Peter Strojnik, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Theresa Brooke

Lightning Law APC

Attorneys:

  • David C. Wakefield, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • United African Asian Abilities Club, James Lee, Anna Marie Wiggin, Robert Aaron McKissick, Jessie James Davis IV, Anna marie Wiggins, Robert Aaron McKissick

Law Office of Daniel J. Malakauskas

Attorneys:

  • Daniel J. Malakauskas, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Meryl Pomponio, Frank Singh, Stephen Hopson

Law Office of Morse Mehrban

Attorneys:

  • Morse Mehrban, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Darryl Parker, Felix Rodriguez, Alejandro Diaz

Law Office of Ross Cornell

Attorneys:

  • Ross Cornell, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Bryan Estrada, Bryan Williams

The Wilshire Law Firm

Attorneys:

  • Thiago Coelho, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Crystal Redick, Valerie Brooks, Flor Jimenez, Portia mason, Thuy Thanh Alonzo, Vivian Salazar

Ascension Law Group

Attorneys:

  • Pamela Tsao, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Hoang Minh Le, John Ho, Kevin Ho, Ngoc Lam Che, Michael C. Keo, Quy Troung, Stephen Turner, Quy Troung

Law Offices of Jong Yun Kim

Attorneys:

  • Jong Yun Kim, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Lorraine Perez

Law Office of Rick Morin, PC

Attorneys:

  • Rick Morin, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Lee Dozier, David Robinson, Heather Kalyn Evans

Rein & Clefton

Attorneys:

  • Aaron Clefton, Esq., Paul Rein, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Jennifer Short, Pamela Ball, James Alger, Garett Box

Law Office of Richard MacBride

Attorneys:

  • Richard MacBride

Plaintiffs:

  • Richard Sepulveda

Moore Law Firm, P.C.

Attorneys:

  • Tanya Moore, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Cameron Shaw, Craig Crandall, Francisca Moralez, Gerardo Hernandez, Hendrick Block, Jose Escobedo, Jose Trujillo, Richard Gambord

Disability Access Center

Attorneys:

  • Faud Haghighi, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Michael Harrison, Ruben Paul Gonzales, Adam Ghadiri

Shahbaz Law Group

Attorneys:

  • Jacob Shahbaz, Esq., Ralph Ayala, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Julianna Garcia

Law Offices of Olga Nazimova

Attorneys:

  • Olga Nazimova, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Edward Davis, Ronald Chism

Law Office of Michael Taibi

Attorneys:

  • Michael Taibi, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Robert Best

Law Office of Brian C. Andrews

Attorneys:

  • Brian C. Andrews, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Robert Best, Donald Bowman, Anthony Navarro, Lawrence Gay, Jesse Jones, Marvin Barnett, Aaron Murphy,

Calhoun & Associates

Attorneys:

  • Eric G. Calhoun, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Luis Calderon, Patrice Duren

Tauler Smith LLP |

Attorneys:

  • Robert Tauler, Esq.

Plaintiffs:

  • Drew Hunthausen

For more on ADA and Unruh defense, see our recent articles here:

JMBM Wins Second ADA Lawsuit for Zarco Hotels, Bringing Total Defense Awards to $113K

by Stuart Tubis

JMBM ADA Compliance and Defense

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

