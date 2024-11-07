ADA & Unruh Civil Rights Act Plaintiffs And Law Firms – 2024 Edition

On our ADA Compliance & Defense Blog, we have written extensively about Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and California Unruh Civil Rights Act lawsuits. Many such lawsuits are filed by a small handful of serial plaintiffs and their law firms who actively seek out physical locations and websites of businesses that are allegedly not fully accessible. Once found, the plaintiff will sue the business and/or the landlord for disability discrimination. For example, a plaintiff might sue 3 businesses in a week because the accessible parking slope was above 2.1% or the website was not accessible for blind users' screen reading software. In such cases, the plaintiff typically seeks injunctive relief (a court order requiring compliance), statutory damages of $4,000 per occurrence, and attorneys' fees.

There are various defenses to such cases that my team and I explore when defending a client who has been sued. See my recent articles on that topic:

For informational purposes, based on information available online, here is a list of law firms and plaintiffs who have or currently do file disability discrimination lawsuits: Manning Law APC Attorneys: Joseph Manning, Esq., Michael Manning, Esq., Craig Cote, Esq., Phyl Grace, Esq. Plaintiffs: James Rutherford, Anthony Bouyer, James Shayler, Carmen John Perri, George Avalos, Suzanne Na Pier, Poupak Barekat, Kayla Reed, Perla Mageno, Jennifer Carbine, Rebecca Castillo, Cesar Cotto, Gabriela Cabrera, Jesus Torres So. Cal. Equal Access Group Attorneys: Jason Kim, Esq., Jason Yoon, Esq. Plaintiffs: Leemanuel Weilch, Mister Bailey, Robert Cauley, Deondre Raglin, Colton Bryant, Kimberly Frazier, Ana Ventura, Edmond Neal, Sam Benford, Melanie Delapaz, Korttney Elliot, Hee Soon Park, Latanya Williams, Luz Zendejas, Michael Rhambo, Kee Sook Ahn, Roy Yuin, In Sun Kil, Ignacio Vera, Yeoung Lee, Larry Dunn, Joshua Cuevas, Gabriel Dorsey, Jeremy Holland, Lamar Myers, Maria Garcia, Miguel Hernandez, Oscar Magallanes, Moises Villalobos, Jesus Garcia, Dennis Cooper, Juan Valencia, Nelson Chilin, Miriam Maldonado, Marquise Bailey, Alvaro Orosco, Guri Gonzalez, Yuri Doering, Mario Mendoza Pacific Trial Attorneys Attorneys: Scott Farrell, Esq., Dave Reid, Esq., Victoria Knowles, Esq. Plaintiffs: Rusty Rendon, Drew Hunthausen, Roy Rios, Walter Mitchell, Luis Licea, Brittney Mejico, Anita Ogletree, Ismael Herrera, Dominick Martin, Cheryl Thurston, Isabel Rendon, Walter Michell Apex Trial Law Attorneys: Ryan Ferrell, Esq., Thomas Kohler, Esq. Plaintiffs: Michael Sandoval, Thomas Dorobiala, Sonny Hernandez Law Offices of Hakimi & Shahriari Attorneys: Anoush Hakimi, Esq., Peter Shahriari, Esq., Cody Cooper, Esq., Frederick Chernoff, Esq, Plaintiffs: Deloris Robbie Hurtado, Douglas Sed, Daniel Duran, Richard Silva, Teresa Esquivel, Eric Cleveland, Ed Hull, Lasandra Price, Dee Anne Evans, Michelle Bartick, George Jones, Teresa Hicks, Todd Williamson, John Irizawa, Amber Machowski, Vivik Shah, Brodsky & Smith, LLC Attorneys: Evan J. Smith, Esq., Ryan P. Cardona Plaintiffs: Rosaura Navara, Donny Macias, Richard Bell, Kirby Velasco, Lee Mercado, Eddie Mack The Reddy Law Firm LLC Attorneys: Prathima Reddy Price, Esq., Aaina Duggal, Esq. Plaintiffs: Orlando Garcia, Brian Whitaker, Jose Luis Mendoza, Seabock Price APC Attorneys: Amanda Seabock, Esq., Dennis Price, Esq., Christopher Seabock, Esq. Plaintiffs: Rafael Arroyo, Dolores Lara-Fierro, Christopher Langer, Raul Uriarte Limon, Dwain Lammey, Martin Vogel, Anthony R. Gandara, Breanna Ballard, Jose Madriz, Tonia Sartin Custodio & Dubey Attorneys: Miguel Custodio, Jr., Esq., Vineet Debey, Esq. Plaintiffs: Jose Casillas, Rick Moran All Access Group Attorneys: Irakli Karbelashvili, Esq. Plaintiffs: Debra Volle, Tina Bouri, Samer Bouri, Bandali Bouri, Andrew Rovles, Malisa Robles, Daniel Robles, James Alger Beverly Hill Trial Attorneys Attorneys: Azar Mouzari, Esq. Plaintiffs: Aderiyike Lawal Law Office of Peter Kristofer Strojnik Attorneys: Peter Strojnik, Esq. Plaintiffs: Theresa Brooke Lightning Law APC Attorneys: David C. Wakefield, Esq. Plaintiffs: United African Asian Abilities Club, James Lee, Anna Marie Wiggin, Robert Aaron McKissick, Jessie James Davis IV, Anna marie Wiggins, Robert Aaron McKissick Law Office of Daniel J. Malakauskas Attorneys: Daniel J. Malakauskas, Esq. Plaintiffs: Meryl Pomponio, Frank Singh, Stephen Hopson Law Office of Morse Mehrban Attorneys: Morse Mehrban, Esq. Plaintiffs: Darryl Parker, Felix Rodriguez, Alejandro Diaz Law Office of Ross Cornell Attorneys: Ross Cornell, Esq. Plaintiffs: Bryan Estrada, Bryan Williams The Wilshire Law Firm Attorneys: Thiago Coelho, Esq. Plaintiffs: Crystal Redick, Valerie Brooks, Flor Jimenez, Portia mason, Thuy Thanh Alonzo, Vivian Salazar Ascension Law Group Attorneys: Pamela Tsao, Esq. Plaintiffs: Hoang Minh Le, John Ho, Kevin Ho, Ngoc Lam Che, Michael C. Keo, Quy Troung, Stephen Turner, Quy Troung Law Offices of Jong Yun Kim Attorneys: Jong Yun Kim, Esq. Plaintiffs: Lorraine Perez Law Office of Rick Morin, PC Attorneys: Rick Morin, Esq. Plaintiffs: Lee Dozier, David Robinson, Heather Kalyn Evans Rein & Clefton Attorneys: Aaron Clefton, Esq., Paul Rein, Esq. Plaintiffs: Jennifer Short, Pamela Ball, James Alger, Garett Box Law Office of Richard MacBride Attorneys: Richard MacBride Plaintiffs: Richard Sepulveda Moore Law Firm, P.C. Attorneys: Tanya Moore, Esq. Plaintiffs: Cameron Shaw, Craig Crandall, Francisca Moralez, Gerardo Hernandez, Hendrick Block, Jose Escobedo, Jose Trujillo, Richard Gambord Disability Access Center Attorneys: Faud Haghighi, Esq. Plaintiffs: Michael Harrison, Ruben Paul Gonzales, Adam Ghadiri Shahbaz Law Group Attorneys: Jacob Shahbaz, Esq., Ralph Ayala, Esq. Plaintiffs: Julianna Garcia Law Offices of Olga Nazimova Attorneys: Olga Nazimova, Esq. Plaintiffs: Edward Davis, Ronald Chism Law Office of Michael Taibi Attorneys: Michael Taibi, Esq. Plaintiffs: Robert Best Law Office of Brian C. Andrews Attorneys: Brian C. Andrews, Esq. Plaintiffs: Robert Best, Donald Bowman, Anthony Navarro, Lawrence Gay, Jesse Jones, Marvin Barnett, Aaron Murphy, Calhoun & Associates Attorneys: Eric G. Calhoun, Esq. Plaintiffs: Luis Calderon, Patrice Duren Tauler Smith LLP | Attorneys: Robert Tauler, Esq. For more on ADA and Unruh defense, see our recent articles here:

