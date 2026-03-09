California Releases Draft Profile For Floor Maintenance Products Containing PFAS, Will Hold Workshop On March 19, 2026

The California Department of Toxic Substances Control (CDTSC) released on February 25, 2026, a draft Product-Chemical Profile for Floor Maintenance Products Containing Perfluoroalkyl or Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) (draft Profile) for public comment. The draft Profile states that PFAS "are a large class of manufactured chemicals with at least one fully fluorinated carbon atom." The draft Profile notes that all PFAS are Candidate Chemicals under the Safer Consumer Products (SCP) Program due to their designation, in 2015, as Priority Chemicals under the California Environmental Contaminant Biomonitoring Program. CDTSC proposes to list floor maintenance products, such as floor finishes and floor strippers, that contain PFAS as a Priority Product. According to the draft Profile, PFAS "are added to many of these products to reduce surface tension and help them spread more evenly across the floor."

CDTSC requests that stakeholders provide data on the Product-chemical combination described in the draft Profile to assist CDTSC in the evaluation process that may lead to a regulatory proposal. CDTSC will hold a virtual workshop on the proposal on March 19, 2026. Written comments are due March 31, 2026. CDTSC will prepare a final Profile after considering public comments and may then start the rulemaking process.

