Agile BioFoundry Will Host 2026 Industry Day On February 17, 2026

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced on January 29, 2026, that its Agile BioFoundry (ABF) is hosting its 2026 Industry Day on February 17, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (PST) in Emeryville, California. Virtual participation will be available via Zoom. DOE invites stakeholders to join ABF to discover partnering opportunities and provide perspective on how DOE national laboratories can best support the biomanufacturing industry. The ABF Industry Day will include:

Lightning talks on ABF's national laboratory capabilities;

Panels on emerging technical themes in biomanufacturing;

Roundtable discussions on biomanufacturing topics;

Networking lunch with ABF scientists;

Tour of ABF's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory facilities; and

Optional one-on-one meetings with ABF scientists.

Funded by the DOE Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO), ABF develops biomanufacturing tools, processes, and partnerships that enable industrial production of affordable fuels and chemicals.

