PFAS In Consumer Products: State-by-State Regulations

Manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of consumer products across a broad spectrum of industries are being impacted by state laws regulating the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") in their products. This area is rapidly developing as states create new laws or amend existing ones, and the penalties and litigation risks for non-compliance can be significant.

PFAS Background

PFAS is a family of chemicals comprised of somewhere between 8,000-15,000 compounds depending on the regulatory definition. According to the EPA, PFAS can be found in food packaging, household products, and personal care products. Not surprisingly, these categories have been the focus for states as they develop and implement their consumer product PFAS laws.

Specific Consumer Product Regulations

Below is an overview of enacted and proposed state laws and regulations as of March 27, 2025, to assist you in investigating whether your products may be impacted.

The following information identifies what specific product categories each state regulates, but does not include the specific regulatory levels or requirements to avoid confusion because the structure and limits vary widely from state to state.

California

Product Categories

Proposition 65: All consumer products sold to California consumers may require warnings if these products contain PFOA, PFOS, PFOS salts and transformation and degradation precursors, and PFNA and its salts above safe harbor levels.

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

27 CCR 27001

California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment information

Product Categories

Cosmetics

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

AB 2762, AB 496, AB 2771 and AB 496

Product Categories

Rugs and carpets

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

Regulation

DTSC Related Information

Product Categories

Cookware and food packaging

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

AB 1200

Product Categories

Children's products

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

AB 652

Product Categories

Recycling

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

SB 343

Product Categories

Composting

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

AB 1201

Product Categories

Textiles and apparel

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

AB 1817

Product Categories

Treatments – converted textiles or leather

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

Regulation

DTSC Related Information

Product Categories

Feminine Hygiene Products

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

AB 2515

Product Categories

Testing and Registration:

Juvenile Products; Textile Articles; and Food Packaging

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

AB 347

Product Categories

Textile Articles

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

AB 333

Product Categories

Manufacturing, Selling, or Distributing Intentionally Added PFAS in Various Consumer Products

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

SB 682

Colorado

Product Categories

Carpets and rugs

Fabric treatments

Food packaging

Children's products

Oil and gas products

Cookware – certain labelling requirements

Cosmetics

Indoor and outdoor textile furnishings

Indoor and outdoor upholstered furniture

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

HB22-1345

Product Categories

Outdoor Apparel

Cleaning Products

Cookware

Dental Floss

Feminine Products

Ski Wax

Textiles

Food Equipment

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

SB24-81

Connecticut

Product Categories

Food packaging

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

Public Act No. 21-191

Product Categories

Apparel

Carpets or rugs

Cleaning products

Cookware

Cosmetics

Dental floss

Fabric treatments

Children's products

Feminine products

Textile furnishings

Ski wax

Upholstered furniture

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

SB 00292

Product Categories

Cookware

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

SB 887

Product Categories

Paper Straws

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

HB 5914

Florida

Product Categories

Cosmetics

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

S 1744

Georgia

Product Categories

Limited Liability -- Receivers

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

HB 211

Hawaii

Product Categories

Food packaging

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

HB 1644

Product Categories

Food packaging; and Food service ware

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

HB 644

Product Categories

Food Packaging; Food Service Ware; Cosmetics; and Personal Care Products

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

SB 683

Illinois

Product Categories

Cookware; Cosmetics; Dental Floss; Juvenile Products; Feminine Hygiene Products; Intimate Apparel; Food Packaging; and Food Contact Products

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

HB 2516

Product Categories

Carpets and rugs; Cleaning Products; Cookware; Cosmetics; Dental Floss; Fabric treatments; Juvenile Products; Feminine Hygiene Products; Intimate Apparel; Textile Furnishings; Ski Wax; Upholstered furniture; Food Packaging; and Composting

Prohibits intentionally added PFAS in all products by 2033

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

HB 1295

Product Categories

Cosmetics

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

HB 3409

Iowa

Product Categories

Food Packaging; Carpets and rugs; Cleaning Products; Cookware; Cosmetics; Dental Floss; Fabric treatments; Juvenile Products; Feminine Hygiene Products; Textile Furnishings; Ski Wax; and Upholstered furniture

Prohibits intentionally added PFAS in all products by 2032

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

HF 588

Kentucky

Product Categories

Reporting Requirements

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

HB 102

Maine

Product Categories

PFOS as a "Priority Chemical" in children's products

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

38 M.S.R.A. §1693-A

06-096 Chapter 890

Product Categories

Food packaging

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

32 M.S.R.A. §26A.1731-1738

Product Categories

Pesticides

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

LD 264

LD 2019

Product Categories

Carpets, rugs, and fabric treatments

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

38 M.S.R.A. 16 §1614

Product Categories

Prohibit PFAS in all consumer products by 2032

Note: some requirements began on January 1, 2023

Regulatory Status

Enacted and proposed

Reference and Details

LD 1537

Maine Department of Environmental Protection Information

"Maine significantly amends its PFAS consumer products law" - BCLP Insight

Product Categories

Fertilizer and composting

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

LD 1911

Product Categories

Various Consumer Products

January 1, 2026:

Cleaning products

Cookware

Cosmetics

Dental floss

Juvenile products

Menstruation products

Textile articles with two exceptions

Ski wax

Upholstered furniture

January 1, 2029:

Artificial turf

Outdoor apparel

January 1, 2040:

Cooling, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, or refrigeration equipment; and

Refrigerants, foams, or aerosol propellants

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

LD 1537

Maine Department of Environmental Protection Information

"Maine significantly amends its PFAS consumer products law" - BCLP Insight

Product Categories

Written notification for PFAS in consumer products

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

LD 1537

Maryland

Product Categories

Cosmetics

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

HB 643

Product Categories

Food packaging

Rugs and carpets

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

SB 273

Product Categories

Pesticides - information

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

SB 0158

Product Categories

Playground materials

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

HB 1147

Product Categories

Pesticides – labeling

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

HB 1190

Massachusetts

Product Categories

Food packaging

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

S 1504, S 1588, and S 630

Product Categories

Mosquito Management

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

S 547

Product Categories

Child Passenger Restraints; Children's Products; Cookware; Fabric Treatments; Personal Care Products; Rugs and Carpets; Textiles or Textile Furnishings; and Upholstered Furniture

Establish various dates, such as January 1, 2030, for stopping the inclusion of PFAS in a variety of consumer products

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

S 1504

Product Categories

Fertilizer and Composting

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

S 56

Product Categories

Children's Products

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

S 195

Product Categories

Artificial Turf

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

S 624 and H 3339

Product Categories

Packaging Reduction and Recycling

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

H 926, H 911, and S 630

Minnesota

Product Categories

Food packaging

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

Minn. Stat. § 325F.075

Product Categories

Prohibit PFAS Substances in Certain Cannabis Packaging

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

HF 600

Product Categories

Children's Products Exceptions

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

HF 654

Product Categories

Carpets or Rugs; Cleaning Products; Cookware; Cosmetics; Dental Floss; Fabric Treatments; Juvenile Products; Feminine Hygiene Products; Textile Furnishings; Ski Wax; and Upholstered Furniture

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

HF 2310

BCLP Insight

Minnesota Pollution Agency Control Information

Product Categories

By January 1, 2032, prohibit intentionally added PFAS in any product

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

HF 2310

BCLP Insight

Product Categories

Artificial Turf

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

HF 713

Product Categories

Pesticides

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

SF 1955

Minnesota Department of Agriculture Information

Product Categories

Tax on Consumer Products with PFAS

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

HF 726

Montana

Product Categories

Cosmetics; Juvenile Products; and Feminine Hygiene Products

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

HB 290

Nevada

Product Categories

Carpets or Rugs; Fabric Treatments; Food Packaging; Juvenile Products; Cosmetics; Indoor Textile Furnishings; Indoor Upholstered Furniture; and Cookware -- Labelling

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

SB 173

New Hampshire

Product Categories

Cosmetics; Carpets or rugs; Food packaging and containers; Textile treatments; Feminine Hygiene products; Juvenile products; Upholstered furniture; and Textile furnishings

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

HB 1649

Product Categories

Waxes – Ski, Board, and Boat

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

HB 167

New Jersey

Product Categories

Cosmetics

Carpets or fabric treatments

Food packaging

Cookware

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

A 1421

Product Categories

Recycling

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

A 2775

Product Categories

Apparel

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

A 5260

Product Categories

Feminine Hygiene Products

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

A 4767

Product Categories

Artificial Turf

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

S 3783

Product Categories

Packaging – Plastics

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

S 3135

Product Categories

Packaging – General

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

S 3398

New Mexico

Product Categories

Cookware; Food Packaging; Dental Floss; Juvenile Products; Carpets or Rugs; Cleaning Products; Cosmetics; Fabric Treatments; Feminine Hygiene Products; Textiles and Textile Furnishings; Ski Wax; and Upholstered Furniture

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

HB 212

Related Information

New York

Product Categories

Children's products

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

S 501B

Product Categories

Food packaging

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

N.Y. Environmental Conservation Law § 37-0209

N.Y. Department of Environmental Conservation information

Product Categories

Carpets

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

A 9279 and S 834

Product Categories

Apparel

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

S 1322

Product Categories

Anti-fogging sprays and wipes

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

A 4525

Product Categories

Packaging and Recycling

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

A 1749

Product Categories

Cosmetics/Personal Care Products

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

A 1635 and A 2054

Product Categories

Feminine Hygiene Products

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

A 1502

Product Categories

Textile Articles; Rugs; Cookware; Ski Waxes: Fabric Treatments; Architectural Paints; Cleaning Products; and Dental Floss

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

S 187A

Product Categories

Industrial Facility Uses

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

S 461

Product Categories

Playground Surface Materials

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

S 3852

Product Categories

Medical Adhesives and Bandages

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

A 1430

Product Categories

Polytetrafluoroethylene Cookware

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

A 4542

Product Categories

Pet Products

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

A 1976

Oklahoma

Product Categories

Compost and Fertilizer

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

SB 268

Oregon

Product Categories

Children's products

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

Toxic Free Kids Act: ORS 431A.250 et al.

Product Categories

Food containers

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

SB 543

Product Categories

Cosmetics

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

SB 546

Product Categories

Food Packaging and Containers

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

HB 2100

Product Categories

Artificial turf; Cleaning products; Carpets or rugs; Cookware; Cosmetics; Dental floss; Fabric treatments; Packaging; Juvenile products; Feminine Hygiene products; Refrigerators; Textile articles; and Ski Wax.

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

HB 3512

Rhode Island

Product Categories

Food packaging

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

S 724, H 7438, and H 7619

Product Categories

Artificial turf

Cleaning products

Carpets and rugs

Cookware

Cosmetics

Fabric treatments

Children's products

Menstrual products;

Ski wax

Textile articles

Outdoor apparel

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

SB 2152

RI Department of Environmental Management Information

Texas

Product Categories

Fertilizer

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

SB 886

Vermont

Product Categories

Children's products

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

18 V.S.A. §1773

Product Categories

Food packaging

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

18 V.S.A. §1672

Product Categories

Rugs, carpets, and aftermarket stain and water resistant treatments

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

18 V.S.A. §1682

Product Categories

Ski Wax

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

18 V.S.A. §1692

Product Categories

Cosmetics; Feminine Hygiene Products; Textiles; Ski Wax; Artificial Turf; Aftermarket Stains and Water-Resistant Treatments; Incontinency Protection Products; Cookware; Juvenile Products; Rugs and Carpets; Food Packaging; and Outdoor Apparel

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

S 25

Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Information

Product Categories

Manufacturing Various Consumer Products

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

H 238

Virginia

Product Categories

Manufacturing and Use Self-Reporting

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

SB 1319

Washington

Product Categories

Food packaging

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

RCW 70A.222.070

Product Categories

Children's products

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

WAC 173-334-010 et seq.

Product Categories

Pollution Prevention for Our Future Act, identifying various "Priority" consumer products that use PFAS substances.

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

SB 5135

Washington Department of Health information

Washington Department of Ecology information

Product Categories

Regulate PFAS consumer products identified in the Chemical Action Plan.

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

HB 1694

2022 Washington Chemical Action Plan

Product Categories

Carpets and rugs Aftermarket water and stain resistance treatments Leather and textile furnishings for indoor use

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

WAC 173-337

Washington Department of Ecology information

Product Categories

Cosmetics

Regulatory Status

Enacted

Reference and Details

HB 1047

Product Categories

Funding for Various PFAS Efforts

Regulatory Status

Proposed

Reference and Details

SB 1567

Conclusion

The presence of PFAS in consumer products has become a major focus for consumers, retailers, and state legislatures. The resulting patchwork of state laws and retailer requirements presents significant challenges for the industries that are currently being regulated, and future challenges for any other industries that use PFAS compounds.

In addition, while most states have regulated the inclusion of PFAS in specific product categories, Maine and Minnesota have passed sweeping laws that require the disclosure and eventual removal of intentionally added PFAS in all products, including industrial and commercial products, and New Mexico is poised to enact a similar general prohibition. The regulation of these chemicals in consumer products is expected to continue at the state level, so now is a critical time for businesses to evaluate whether any of their products or production methods contain or use these chemicals.

